SRPD investigating weekend kidnapping and robbery

Suspects allegedly forced Amazon driver to withdraw cash from ATM

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 21, 2023, 12:58 pm 0
The San Ramon Police Department is in the midst of an active investigation into a reported robbery over the weekend, and seeking the two suspects who are accused of forcing an Amazon delivery driver to withdraw money from an ATM after hitting his van with an SUV.

The delivery driver was contacted by San Ramon police after they responded to a call about a potential robbery and kidnapping near Bank of America at 3100 Crow Canyon Road in San Ramon at approximately 4 p.m. on Saturday (Nov. 18), during which he told them the man and woman in the SUV that struck his van had forced him to drive to a bank and withdraw money from an ATM.

The two suspects reportedly proceeded to take the driver to a Dublin bank, where an attempt to withdraw money was unsuccessful. Both suspects then left the scene prior to the arrival of Dublin Police Services officers who responded to a call at the Dublin bank.

SRPD officials said that they were investigating the case and seeking to identify the two suspects as of Monday, with any additional information expected to be made public in a press release Tuesday.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

