'Silicon Valley's Party Animal' convicted for defrauding investors of $18M+

A former San Francisco venture capitalist was convicted by a federal jury last week of various charges for defrauding investors over $18 million in investments, federal prosecutors said.

Michael Brent Rothenberg, 39, was found guilty on Nov. 16 of wire fraud, money laundering, bank fraud, and making false statements to a bank, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California said in a statement.

Rothenberg, dubbed by some as "Silicon Valley's Party Animal," defrauded investors in two of the venture capital funds that he managed in 2015 and 2016, according to prosecutors. The jury found that he committed wire fraud in February 2016 linked to a $2 million investment made in a company he owned named Bend Reality LLC, and that he committed money laundering by transferring a large portion of those proceeds to various bank accounts.

Rothenberg also made false statements to a bank pertaining to a line of credit that he obtained for his venture capital management company from Silicon Valley Bank in late 2015, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

According to prosecutors, Rothenberg used his firm, Rothenberg Ventures Management Company, to raise and manage four annual venture capital funds between 2012 and 2018. He intended to invest those funds in Silicon Valley startup companies, and companies in the field of virtual reality technologies.