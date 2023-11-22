SRPD: Case of reported forced cash withdrawal actually fake jewelry scam with no threats

The San Ramon Police Department has provided an update on what has been initially suspected to be a robbery and kidnapping targeting an Amazon driver last weekend, which they now say was an apparent jewelry scam with no threats or weapons involved.

The two suspects who were previously thought to have forced the delivery driver to withdraw money from an ATM at a San Ramon bank on Saturday are now believed to have been attempting to target him with a fake jewelry scam, but a language barrier led the driver to believe it was "something more nefarious," according to the latest information from SRPD investigators.

The delivery driver was contacted by San Ramon police after they responded to a call about a potential robbery and kidnapping near Bank of America at 3100 Crow Canyon Road in San Ramon at approximately 4 p.m. Saturday, during which he told them the man and woman in the SUV that struck his van had forced him to drive to a bank and withdraw money from an ATM. The initial report from police also mentioned the driver was taken to a Dublin bank where a withdrawal attempt failed.

But, according to the update from SRPD on Tuesday evening, no threats, weapons or use of force are suspected to have been involved.

"Based on follow up with the victim, it appears the victim was given fake jewelry and pressured into purchasing it," an SRPD spokesperson told DanvilleSanRamon. "He went to the bank and withdrew money, not understanding what was happening. The language barrier played a factor in the lack of understanding. But ultimately, there was no physical force or threats made to get him to drive to the banks and withdraw the money."