Community Briefs: Bah Humbug! run | Giving Tuesday in Danville | Tree lighting in San Ramon

Although the event is recreational, the first three finishers in each age group and gender are set to receive medals. Awards will also be granted for a parallel costume contest for Most Grinch-Like, Best Holiday Spirit, Best Group Theme and Best Dog Costume.

A number of road closures are scheduled to the accommodate the event, consisting of southbound Alcosta Boulevard Between Norris Canyon and Bollinger Canyon Roads from 5:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., eastbound Norris Canyon Road between Alcosta Boulevard and Bishop Drive from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., northbound bishop drive between Norris Canyon Road and Executive Parkway from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., and Executive Parkway between Bishop Drive and Alcosta Boulevard from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The kids' dash starts at 8 a.m. on race day, with the main race kicking off at 8:30 a.m.

More information and registration are available here.

Giving Tuesday

The town of Danville has announced a number of opportunities to give back to the community this holiday season, kicking off with Giving Tuesday on Nov. 28.

"In collaboration with local community groups, the town has three convenient and meaningful options to give back to the community this holiday season," town officials said in an announcement on Nov. 22.

These opportunities consist of the Danville Youth Council Blanket Drive, with the council seeking both supplies to donate to local nonprofits and volunteers to help with the effort through Dec. 1. Donations are being accepted at a majority of schools in Danville. More information is available by contacting Lindsay Rowan at lrowan@danville.ca.gov.

The Danville Senior Center is hosting a Senior Giving Tree aimed at brightening the holiday seasons of local seniors via books, puzzles, and games that will be distributed via the senior center. Donations are being accepted through Dec. 8 in the Town Offices at 500 La Gonda Way between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Friday.

The Danville Police Department is hosting two Fill the Cruiser events, and seeking donations to benefit the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots program. New, unwrapped toys for children up to 12-years-old are being accepted at the police department's lobby at 500 La Gonda Way from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday through Dec. 15. DPD officers will also be at the Marshall's at 3140 Fostoria Way from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 8 and Dec. 15.

Community tree lighting

The city of San Ramon's Holiday Tree Lighting celebration is set to usher in the month of December and the winter holiday season next Saturday (Dec. 2) outside City Hall at 7000 Bollinger Canyon Road.

Festivities are set to kick off with hot chocolate and crafts outside the city's headquarters, plus letters and photos with Santa on the City Hall rotunda at 4 p.m., with caroling and holiday music on the rotunda starting at 4:10 p.m. The celebration will culminate with the tree lighting ceremony at the Central Park Meadow at 5:30 p.m.