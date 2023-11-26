County supervisors to receive Measure X spending update

In a special joint meeting with the Measure X Community Advisory Board on Tuesday, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors will receive Measure X project updates from county departments.

Measure X is a countywide 20-year, half-cent sales tax approved by county voters on Nov. 3, 2020. Collection of the tax began on April 1, 2021.

The ballot measure language stated that the intent of Measure X is "to keep Contra Costa's regional hospital open and staffed; fund community health centers, emergency response; support crucial safety-net services; invest in early childhood services; protect vulnerable populations; and for other essential county services."

The county established a Measure X Community Advisory Board to make recommendations as to how the money is spent.

Supervisors will be hearing from various county departments on how Measure X-funded projects are developing from the county administrator's office. Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, the county conservation and development department, employment and human services, Contra Costa Health, Contra Costa Library, the public defender's office, the probation department, the public works department, and the sheriff's office.