Norris Canyon Road to be temporarily closed for repairs

Westbound commuters from the San Ramon Valley are set to temporarily have one less option for their drives, with a portion of Norris Canyon Road set to be closed for roadwork in the coming weeks.

The road is set to be closed to traffic from the Alameda County line through Crow Canyon Road from Dec. 4-6 in order to accommodate repairs necessitated by storm damage, according to an announcement from the Alameda County Public Works Agency.

The work is set to consist of repairs to the roadway and embankments at several sites along the road.

The closure means that Crow Canyon Road through Brookshire will be the only path westward from the San Ramon Valley other than via Interstate 580 to the south or Highway 24 to the north.

With more potential storms on the way as winter approaches, the scheduled work is planned barring severe weather and other unforeseen circumstances.