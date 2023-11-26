News

Opponents campaign to halt $80M expansion of Santa Rita Jail

Rally with symbolic funeral procession set for Tuesday

by Bay City News Service

Sun, Nov 26, 2023, 4:03 pm

A community organization will hold a rally Tuesday calling on Alameda County supervisors to halt the $80 million expansion of the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.

Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. (Photo by Jeremy Walsh)

Restore Oakland said in a statement Saturday that it will hold a funeral procession from the Rene C. Davidson Courthouse to the Alameda County Administration Building starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 28) to draw attention to its demand.

The expansion project would add about 38,000 square feet in mental health facilities to the existing lockup.

"Why are we conflating care with incarceration?" Joy George of Restore Oakland said in a press release. "We are beyond fixing Santa Rita; we need to be focused on getting people out, keeping them out, and investing in their wellbeing."

