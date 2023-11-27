Long-term outlook calls for above-normal temperature and precipitation

The San Francisco Bay Area is likely to be warmer and wetter than normal for the next three months, forecasters said on Nov. 18.

A winter season outlook update shows a higher probability of above-normal temperature and precipitation for December, January and February, the National Weather Service said.

Not every day will be affected the same; the outlook deals in averages.

"The odds slant toward being above normal," said Brian Garcia, a meteorologist for the weather service's Bay Area forecast office in Monterey. "We'll really have to see how it plays out on the finer time scale."

Pressed to put that into more common language, Garcia said he wasn't a betting man, but could borrow an illustration from gaming.