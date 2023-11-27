San Ramon council to consider gun storage ordinance

"The ordinance seeks to balance the safety concerns associated with gun ownership and the privacy concerns of the gun owner," Lysons said. "While it does go beyond the normal scope of law enforcement, the ordinance would not create an unreasonable burden to persons lawfully carrying and storing firearms in the home. That said, the applicability of the ordinance is somewhat limited."

Lysons said that while penalties for violations of the proposed ordinance would go beyond those mandated by state legislation, with failure to secure firearms in residences being subject to infractions or misdemeanors, the legislation would have limitations that would make it difficult to enforce.

"The proposed ordinance, attached hereto, eliminates the question of whether a gun owner should have 'reasonably known' that a child or prohibited person was likely to access the firearm and requires safe storage of the firearm irrespective of whether a child is likely to be present," city attorney Martin Lysons said in a staff report prepared for the upcoming meeting.

The discussion and potential vote come in the wake of a number of comments received by the city urging them to adopt local legislation that closes a potential loophole in state law requiring that firearms be stored in safes or equipped with safety devices in homes where children are known or gun owners "reasonably should know" that children are present.

The San Ramon City Council is set to continue discussions Tuesday on a proposed local ordinance that would place additional regulations on firearms storage at private residences in the city following the adoption of similar local legislation in area communities including Pleasanton, Dublin and unincorporated Contra Costa County.

The council is set to vote on the proposed ordinance following a discussion and public hearing at their next regular meeting on Tuesday (Nov. 28). The agenda is available here .

"The Chief's review confirms that the benefit of this Ordinance is primarily that it provides clarity for gun owners as to what the law requires for firearm storage," Lysons said.

The upcoming discussion is set to serve as an extension of a previous debate on the matter at the Nov. 14 council meeting, during which San Ramon Police Chief Denton Carlson provided a review of the proposal.

A first-time violation of the proposed ordinance would entail an infraction with a $100 fine per firearm stored improperly, and additional fines for repeat offenders within the same calendar year. Anyone found to be violating the ordinance more than three times in 12 months, or whose violations entail reckless endangerment, could face a misdemeanor.

"The practical benefit of the ordinance is that it fills a gap in existing law and eliminates the subjective 'reasonably known' standard that is currently built into State Law, drawing a clearer line between lawful and unlawful storage," Lysons said.

Nonetheless, he said that the "reasonably known" clause in state law is ambiguous, with local legislation functioning to address the issues it raises.

"Because the ordinance regulates behavior in the home, the police department would not be able to observe actual violations except under very narrow circumstances," Lysons said. "For example, an officer would have no authority to demand entry to a home to investigate a reporter violation of the ordinance without consent of the owner."

In particular, Lysons noted that it would be rare for police to find themselves in a situation to enforce the proposed ordinance, given that it regulates gun storage in the home rather than in public.

San Ramon council to consider gun storage ordinance

Proposal aims to 'balance the safety concerns associated with gun ownership and the privacy concerns of the gun owner'