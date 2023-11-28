News

Walnut Creek: Man gets two-year sentence for installing cameras in Starbucks restroom

Must also register as sex offender for 10 years

by Tony Hicks / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 28, 2023, 4:07 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A man was sentenced to two years in prison for three counts of eavesdropping and two counts of invasion of privacy after he installed hidden cameras in a restroom at a Walnut Creek Starbucks.

(Stock image)

Steven Novelli, 54, was a Walnut Creek resident when he installed small cameras underneath a sink in the unisex bathroom at the Starbucks at 1340 N. Main St. An employee found cameras on two separate occasions.

Walnut Creek police were contacted both times and an investigation was opened, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.

One of the cameras showed Novelli checking the camera angle while he was seated fully clothed on the toilet. Other footage showed multiple people using the toilet.

Novelli, who was in custody, reached an agreement with the DA's office in August. By then, he only had 120 days left on the negotiated two-year term.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Novelli also must register as a sex offender for 10 years and has stay-away orders from that Starbucks branch and one of the victims. After he's done with prison, he'll be on parole anywhere from three to 15 years, with the exact number being up to his parole officer.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Walnut Creek: Man gets two-year sentence for installing cameras in Starbucks restroom

Must also register as sex offender for 10 years

by Tony Hicks / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 28, 2023, 4:07 pm

A man was sentenced to two years in prison for three counts of eavesdropping and two counts of invasion of privacy after he installed hidden cameras in a restroom at a Walnut Creek Starbucks.

Steven Novelli, 54, was a Walnut Creek resident when he installed small cameras underneath a sink in the unisex bathroom at the Starbucks at 1340 N. Main St. An employee found cameras on two separate occasions.

Walnut Creek police were contacted both times and an investigation was opened, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.

One of the cameras showed Novelli checking the camera angle while he was seated fully clothed on the toilet. Other footage showed multiple people using the toilet.

Novelli, who was in custody, reached an agreement with the DA's office in August. By then, he only had 120 days left on the negotiated two-year term.

Novelli also must register as a sex offender for 10 years and has stay-away orders from that Starbucks branch and one of the victims. After he's done with prison, he'll be on parole anywhere from three to 15 years, with the exact number being up to his parole officer.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.