County coroner to hold inquest into death of woman fleeing CHP in February

Contra Costa County Sheriff-Coroner David Livingston will hold an inquest Friday into the death of a Pittsburg woman who was killed in Antioch when she crashed on an on-ramp to Highway 4 while fleeing from CHP officers in February.

The sheriff's office holds an inquest anytime law enforcement is involved in a fatal incident in Contra Costa County.

Elsy Zapien-Vasquez, 31, was being pursued by the CHP on Feb. 8 when she crashed her gray Saturn SUV into a tanker truck on the Contra Loma Boulevard on-ramp after exiting the freeway, running a light, and trying to re-enter the freeway.

A CHP unit tried pulling Zapien-Vasquez over about 13 miles to the west, near Bailey Road on Highway 4.

The inquest will convene at 9 a.m. Friday at the Wakefield Taylor Courthouse, Department 3, Room 312, 725 Court St., Martinez.