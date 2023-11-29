News

County coroner to hold inquest into death of woman fleeing CHP in February

Public hearing set Friday morning in Martinez

by Tony Hicks / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 29, 2023, 12:59 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Contra Costa County Sheriff-Coroner David Livingston will hold an inquest Friday into the death of a Pittsburg woman who was killed in Antioch when she crashed on an on-ramp to Highway 4 while fleeing from CHP officers in February.

Logo of Contra Costa County Sheriff-Coroner's Office.

The sheriff's office holds an inquest anytime law enforcement is involved in a fatal incident in Contra Costa County.

Elsy Zapien-Vasquez, 31, was being pursued by the CHP on Feb. 8 when she crashed her gray Saturn SUV into a tanker truck on the Contra Loma Boulevard on-ramp after exiting the freeway, running a light, and trying to re-enter the freeway.

A CHP unit tried pulling Zapien-Vasquez over about 13 miles to the west, near Bailey Road on Highway 4.

The inquest will convene at 9 a.m. Friday at the Wakefield Taylor Courthouse, Department 3, Room 312, 725 Court St., Martinez.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

A jury at the inquest will hear the facts of the case and deliberate before finding the manner of death. The inquest is open to the public.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local law enforcement news. Become a member today.
Join

County coroner to hold inquest into death of woman fleeing CHP in February

Public hearing set Friday morning in Martinez

by Tony Hicks / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 29, 2023, 12:59 pm

Contra Costa County Sheriff-Coroner David Livingston will hold an inquest Friday into the death of a Pittsburg woman who was killed in Antioch when she crashed on an on-ramp to Highway 4 while fleeing from CHP officers in February.

The sheriff's office holds an inquest anytime law enforcement is involved in a fatal incident in Contra Costa County.

Elsy Zapien-Vasquez, 31, was being pursued by the CHP on Feb. 8 when she crashed her gray Saturn SUV into a tanker truck on the Contra Loma Boulevard on-ramp after exiting the freeway, running a light, and trying to re-enter the freeway.

A CHP unit tried pulling Zapien-Vasquez over about 13 miles to the west, near Bailey Road on Highway 4.

The inquest will convene at 9 a.m. Friday at the Wakefield Taylor Courthouse, Department 3, Room 312, 725 Court St., Martinez.

A jury at the inquest will hear the facts of the case and deliberate before finding the manner of death. The inquest is open to the public.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.