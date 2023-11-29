County coroner to hold inquest into death of woman fleeing CHP in February

Contra Costa County Sheriff-Coroner David Livingston will hold an inquest Friday into the death of a Pittsburg woman who was killed in Antioch when she crashed on an on-ramp to Highway 4 while fleeing from CHP officers in February.
The sheriff's office holds an inquest anytime law enforcement is involved in a fatal incident in Contra Costa County.
Elsy Zapien-Vasquez, 31, was being pursued by the CHP on Feb. 8 when she crashed her gray Saturn SUV into a tanker truck on the Contra Loma Boulevard on-ramp after exiting the freeway, running a light, and trying to re-enter the freeway.
A CHP unit tried pulling Zapien-Vasquez over about 13 miles to the west, near Bailey Road on Highway 4.
The inquest will convene at 9 a.m. Friday at the Wakefield Taylor Courthouse, Department 3, Room 312, 725 Court St., Martinez.
A jury at the inquest will hear the facts of the case and deliberate before finding the manner of death. The inquest is open to the public.
