DeSaulnier to host 200th town hall while in Congress

U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) is hosting a town hall meeting next month that will be the 200th such event he has held during his time in Congress.

The town hall is set for 1 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the Main Street Bistro on the campus of Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill.

DeSaulnier's office says he will provide an update on the work Democrats in the House of Representatives have done throughout 2023 and preview his priorities for the new year.

People can RSVP for the Dec. 9 town hall at https://desaulnier.house.gov/town-hall-rsvp.

DeSaulnier, whose district includes the San Ramon Valley, was first elected to Congress in 2014 after serving in the State Legislature and on the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors and Concord City Council.