News

DeSaulnier to host 200th town hall while in Congress

Session set for Dec. 9 at DVC in Pleasant Hill

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 29, 2023, 12:59 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) is hosting a town hall meeting next month that will be the 200th such event he has held during his time in Congress.

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier. (Photo courtesy DeSaulnier's office)

The town hall is set for 1 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the Main Street Bistro on the campus of Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill.

DeSaulnier's office says he will provide an update on the work Democrats in the House of Representatives have done throughout 2023 and preview his priorities for the new year.

People can RSVP for the Dec. 9 town hall at https://desaulnier.house.gov/town-hall-rsvp.

DeSaulnier, whose district includes the San Ramon Valley, was first elected to Congress in 2014 after serving in the State Legislature and on the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors and Concord City Council.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

DeSaulnier to host 200th town hall while in Congress

Session set for Dec. 9 at DVC in Pleasant Hill

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 29, 2023, 12:59 pm

U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) is hosting a town hall meeting next month that will be the 200th such event he has held during his time in Congress.

The town hall is set for 1 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the Main Street Bistro on the campus of Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill.

DeSaulnier's office says he will provide an update on the work Democrats in the House of Representatives have done throughout 2023 and preview his priorities for the new year.

People can RSVP for the Dec. 9 town hall at https://desaulnier.house.gov/town-hall-rsvp.

DeSaulnier, whose district includes the San Ramon Valley, was first elected to Congress in 2014 after serving in the State Legislature and on the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors and Concord City Council.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.