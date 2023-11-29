Pleasanton Preps: Amador boys' basketball starts season off with dominant win

Smith ended the game with 18 points with McMillin finishing with 12. Ori Khasin had nine to round out the top scorers for the Dons.

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 29, 2023, 4:37 pm

The Amador Valley High boys' basketball team opened the season in fine form, crushing Mt. Diablo 72-42 in a non-league game on Saturday. The Dons jumped out to a 19-9 lead at the end of the first quarter paced by Brady McMillin, who had 10 in the period. The Dons took a 35-20 lead into halftime, and then ended any possible suspense in the third quarter, outscoring Mt. Diablo 25-10 in the period. This time it was point guard Jaylen Smith leading the way, scoring nine points in the quarter. Smith ended the game with 18 points with McMillin finishing with 12. Ori Khasin had nine to round out the top scorers for the Dons. CIF State cross-country finals Trey Caldwell, the junior cross-country star from De La Salle, finished fourth in the Division II race at the state finals in Fresno. Caldwell led at the one-mile mark of the race but was passed over the final two miles by three runners, including eventual winner Aydon Stefanopoulos of Los Gatos. Stefanopoulos finished with a time of 14:58.4. Caldwell finished with a 15:09.1. In the team race Santa Barbara was first with 91 points. Granada finished sixth with 181, with De La Salle placing 14th with 368 points. Top performances from other East Bay Athletic League runners came from Erik Bromley of Granada (31st, 15:45.3), George Mikhael also of Granada (40th, 15:51.9) and Monte Vista's Owen Brandeis (45th, 15:55.6). In the girls' D-II race, Ventura was the team winner with 85 points. San Ramon Valley was 10th at 260 points, Granada was 12th with 318 points and Monte Vista was 16th. Some top individual performances came from Sadie Englehardt of Ventura who won the race with a 16:40.7. Top EBAL runners were Alexandra Powell of Monte Vista (15th, 18:11.0), Sade Bumpus of Granada (29th, 18:33.2) and Alexandra Smith of SRV (30th, 18:34.2). In D-I boys' action, San Clemente won the team title with 48 points. Dublin was 18th with 457 points and California finished 20th with 524 points. Individually the winner was Jason Parra of Miliken with a time of 14:56.8. Local highlights were turned in by Arrin Sagiraju (Dougherty Valley) with a 21st place time of 15:25.0, Aidan Stone of Dublin (52nd, 15:46.5) and Eshaan Hussain of California (79th, 16:02.1). On the girls' side the winner was Rylee Blade of Santiago Corona with a 16:48.5. Liana Lee of Dougherty Valley (31st, 18:22.9) and Sabrina Noriega of Dublin (56th, 18:59.5) were the top local finishers. Time for winter sports results! Now that we have moved on from the fall sports season, it is time to get those winter sports results turned in so we recognize all the hard-working athletes. It is actually very easy for basketball and soccer results to find their way to me. With basketball it is as simple as taking a picture of the scorebook at the end of a game. Make sure you get both teams' scoresheets, and make sure to send me a roster so I can make sure to get all the names right. If you want to add some highlights -- great defense, a long-scoring streak, game-winning shot -- that's great but I can make a story out of the scorebook. A lot of the time over the last 10 years, most of the results for basketball have been taken by the scorekeeper. Just take a quick shot of the scorebook and fire it off to me. When it comes to soccer, the final score, who you played, and any goals or assists are the basics. Goalie saves are nice to get as well, with highlights that don't appear on a stat sheet always welcome. Once again, a team roster is a plus to guarantee the correct spellings. As for wrestling, if the team goes to a tournament, please send me how your wrestler's fare. The easiest way for me to get the results is to send me a link to the results for the tournament. I go through the weight classes and see how they did in each match. For all the sports I am always looking for pictures. Here are the parameters for picture publications. I need the ID of the players and who took the picture. It cannot be taken by another publication or website. This is a great chance for parents to get involved and help the coach of each team. The deadline for submission of the results is noon on Sunday for the previous week. You don't need to wait until Sunday to send the results -- you can do it all at once or after each game. Please send them to acesmag@aol.com. Thank you for chipping in to get the kids some recognition.

Editor's note: Dennis Miller is a contributing sports writer for the Pleasanton Weekly. To contact him about his Pleasanton Preps column, email acesmag@aol.com.