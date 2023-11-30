News

DA charges Danville man in string of break-ins

27-year-old arraigned on 13 counts mainly related to burglaries in Moraga

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Nov 30, 2023, 10:25 pm
Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office seal.

Moraga police officials say the suspect in a series of recent burglaries in the area, as well as two in Danville, is now off the streets after an arrest in partnership with the Danville Police Department followed by charges brought forward by county prosecutors this week.

Trevor Hudson, a 27-year-old Danville resident, was arraigned in Contra Costa County Superior Court Thursday following his arrest on Nov. 18 and initial release on Nov. 22. He was taken back into custody Wednesday morning, and was being housed at the West County Detention Facility as of Thursday evening, according to records from the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, with bail listed at $740,000.

Hudson was initially released when no charges were immediately filed following his arrest. That changed Wednesday, when the Contra Costa County DA's Office filed 13 counts against him, 11 of which allege first-degree burglary, one for second-degree burglary and another for possession of stolen property.

It was not clear whether Hudson entered a plea to the charges when in court on Thursday.

The initial arrest came amid an investigation by Moraga police into a series of reported residential burglaries at the Moraga Country Club over the past month, during which golf clubs and other equipment were taken.

Police said they obtained video evidence of the suspect and his vehicle during one of the burglaries, and identified him as Hudson prior to his arrest on Nov. 18. During the arrest, police alleged Hudson was in possession of stolen property from several of the recent burglaries.

“These crimes were solved due to the efforts and tenacity of our officers and our counterparts in Danville," Moraga Police Chief Jon King said. "It was definitely a team effort ... the different officers who took the reports, connected them together, scoured the area for video evidence, arrested the suspect and recovered the property. I appreciate the hard work of our Moraga Police team who worked to solve these cases, arrest the suspect and recover the property stolen in these crimes.”

In addition to 12 burglaries in Moraga, MPD officials said they believed Hudson was connected to two burglaries in Danville. Spokespeople with the Danville Police Department did not respond to a request for comment on the Danville burglaries as of Thursday evening.

According to the charging complaint filed in county court this week, Hudson is facing 12 burglary counts for thefts at 12 different residences between Oct. 30 and Nov. 18, as well as one count of receiving property – golf clubs and equipment valued at more than $950 – that was known to be stolen. Residents were believed to be in their homes at the time of at least five of those burglaries, authorities said.

Moraga police officials emphasized the value of residential video surveillance, with footage obtained from a neighbor of one of the burglarized residences being "instrumental" to their investigation alongside the town of Moraga's video surveillance system. They also noted that a majority of the burglaries occurred when garage doors were left open or unlocked.

"Although we live in a safe community, by ensuring that our garages, homes and vehicles are locked and secure, we can prevent most of these crimes," Moraga police officials said.

While Hudson is in custody, police said their investigation is ongoing, asking anyone with additional information to contact Detective Craig Walker at 925-888-7056.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

