Livermore-Amador Symphony to perform back-to-back shows

The Bankhead Theater is set to host the Livermore-Amador Symphony for two performances Saturday, with their annual free Family Concert set for the afternoon followed by their "Winter Tales" show at night.

The Family Concert is returning for its eighth year, with holiday songs and music from "Beauty and the Beast" on tap, as well as a preview performance of select pieces from Valley Dance Theatre's "Nutcracker" production.

"It's a short, fun program designed for the young and the young at heart," said Lara Webber, the symphony's music director and conductor. "We look forward every year to welcoming our community to a free festive holiday-themed concert right before our annual holiday parade."

While the performance is free, tickets are required. The performance is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 2), followed by an "instrument petting zoo" in the theater's lobby.

In the evening, musicians will return to the Bankhead stage for the symphony's "Winter Tales" concert, aimed at showcasing "magical music and fairy tales," according to event organizers.