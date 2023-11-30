News

Livermore-Amador Symphony to perform back-to-back shows

Free Family Concert, 'Winter Tales' set for Saturday

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Musical director Lara Webber is set to conduct both Livermore-Amador Symphony performances on Saturday. (Photo courtesy Livermore Valley Arts)

The Bankhead Theater is set to host the Livermore-Amador Symphony for two performances Saturday, with their annual free Family Concert set for the afternoon followed by their "Winter Tales" show at night.

Valley Dance Theatre is set to perform a sneak preview of pieces from "The Nutcracker" at the Livermore-Amador Symphony's Family Concert. (Photo courtesy Livermore Valley Arts)

The Family Concert is returning for its eighth year, with holiday songs and music from "Beauty and the Beast" on tap, as well as a preview performance of select pieces from Valley Dance Theatre's "Nutcracker" production.

"It's a short, fun program designed for the young and the young at heart," said Lara Webber, the symphony's music director and conductor. "We look forward every year to welcoming our community to a free festive holiday-themed concert right before our annual holiday parade."

While the performance is free, tickets are required. The performance is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 2), followed by an "instrument petting zoo" in the theater's lobby.

In the evening, musicians will return to the Bankhead stage for the symphony's "Winter Tales" concert, aimed at showcasing "magical music and fairy tales," according to event organizers.

"The music is full of joy and ends in a blaze of glory," Webber said.

Highlights of the show include Sibelius' "Karelia Overture", Resphigi's "Trittico Botticelliano" and Humperdinck's "Hansel and Gretel Suite", with the latter closing out the show in a performance "fully loaded with rich harmonies, memorable melodies and powerful moments that sweep us away," according to Webber.

Following the 8 p.m. "Winter Tales" concert, the audience is invited to a wine and sparkling cider reception in the lobby.

Tickets for each show are available at livermorearts.org.

