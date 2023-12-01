UC scientists close to cracking red wine headache code

University of California researchers think they're close to solving one of civilization's most enduring mysteries -- the cause and prevention of those nasty red wine headaches.

Dr. Morris Levin, a neurologist and head of the UCSF Headache Center, teamed up with Apramita Devi and Andrew Waterhouse from the UC Davis Department of Viticulture and Enology to crack the red wine headache code.

Although more research is needed to say definitively, the culprit appears to be linked to a plant pigment, quercetin, which is found in greater quantities in red wine than in white.

Quercetin can block the body's ability to metabolize alcohol, which then leads to the buildup of a toxin called acetaldehyde, which in high levels causes headache, flushing and nausea, according to the research.

Quercetin is also the pigment that gives skin, eyes, hair and plants their color.