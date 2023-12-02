Hobby Lobby in Dublin closing in new year

One of the nation's largest art-and-crafts supply stores is expected to shut down its only Tri-Valley location early in the new year.
Employees at the Hobby Lobby store in Dublin, located at 7050 Amador Plaza Road, confirmed that the location is scheduled to close its doors on Jan. 6.
Hobby Lobby corporate representatives had not responded to a request for comment about the reasons for the closure as of Friday afternoon. The privately owned Dublin Place shopping center in which the store is located has been eyed for redevelopment as part of the city's Downtown Dublin Preferred Vision.
Hobby Lobby is also in the process of opening a new store at Southland Mall in Hayward, with its corporate website recruiting for temporary worker positions to help with setup at the Hayward location.
Dublin store employees said all of its products would be moved to the Southland Mall location and they are not anticipating any closing sales at the Dublin store -- which as of Friday afternoon did not have any visible signage outside or inside alerting customers to the pending closure.
When asked about the status of downtown redevelopment, Dublin deputy city manager Hazel Wetherford told DanvilleSanRamon on Saturday morning, "Over the last seven years the city of Dublin has engaged the public, property owners and stakeholders to design a long-desired, vibrant, pedestrian-friendly downtown in the heart of Dublin. Those efforts culminated in the adoption of the Downtown Preferred Vision by City Council in November of 2019."
"That preferred vision calls for the redevelopment of portions of the existing properties that comprise the downtown area," she added. "The city is aware of ongoing discussions between the property owner and their tenants intended to facilitate bringing to fruition the highly anticipated downtown vision."
Offering a selection of crafts, art supplies and home decor products, Hobby Lobby operates other Bay Area chain locations in San Mateo, Tracy and Concord.
