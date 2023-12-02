Hobby Lobby in Dublin closing in new year

One of the nation's largest art-and-crafts supply stores is expected to shut down its only Tri-Valley location early in the new year.

Employees at the Hobby Lobby store in Dublin, located at 7050 Amador Plaza Road, confirmed that the location is scheduled to close its doors on Jan. 6.

Hobby Lobby corporate representatives had not responded to a request for comment about the reasons for the closure as of Friday afternoon. The privately owned Dublin Place shopping center in which the store is located has been eyed for redevelopment as part of the city's Downtown Dublin Preferred Vision.

Hobby Lobby is also in the process of opening a new store at Southland Mall in Hayward, with its corporate website recruiting for temporary worker positions to help with setup at the Hayward location.

Dublin store employees said all of its products would be moved to the Southland Mall location and they are not anticipating any closing sales at the Dublin store -- which as of Friday afternoon did not have any visible signage outside or inside alerting customers to the pending closure.