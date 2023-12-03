News

County coroner's inquest jury finds death of woman fleeing CHP was accident

Public hearing held last week in Martinez

by Bay City News Service

Sun, Dec 3, 2023, 5:02 pm

The death of a woman who crashed while fleeing from a California Highway Patrol officer was an accident, a Contra Costa County coroner's jury in Martinez decided Friday.

The verdict in the Feb. 8 death of Elsy Zapien-Vasquez, 31, of Pittsburg, was announced by Sheriff-Coroner David Livingston.

The CHP had been chasing Zapien-Vasquez on Highway 4 for about 13 miles from near Bailey Road.

She left the highway, ran a light and tried to re-enter the freeway on an entrance ramp at Contra Loma Boulevard when her gray Saturn SUV collided with a tanker truck.

The sheriff-coroner's office holds an inquest anytime law enforcement is involved in a fatal incident in Contra Costa County.

