Danville set to select next mayor

Annual Mayor's Installation and Community Awards Ceremony slated for Tuesday night

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

The town of Danville is preparing for its annual Mayor's Installation and Community Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, during which officials will announce the town's next mayor for the upcoming year and celebrate a number of individuals and groups who have supported the town's goals over the past year.

The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 5) in the Village Theatre at 233 Front St. It is open to the public, and will be streamed online and broadcast on Contra Costa Television.

The Danville Town Council's mayoral rotation happens every year, during which one of the five councilmembers is selected to lead the town over the coming year, alongside the Community Awards ceremony. The current mayor is Robert Storer, with Karen Stepper serving as vice mayor.

The upcoming annual event will be the 42nd of its kind since the town's incorporation in 1982.

