San Ramon commission to talk increased housing on Chang property

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set to discuss Tuesday the option of increasing the number of housing units in a proposed project that was approved several years ago but remains unbuilt near Bollinger Canyon and Crow Canyon roads.

The proposed "Chang Property Residential Development" approved by the city in 2017 was set to consist of 43 single-family housing units plus 18 accessory dwelling units (ADUs) on a 16-acre portion of the 195-acre Chang property at the northwest corner of the Bollinger Canyon and Crow Canyon roads, as well as a two-acre park.

Commissioners are set to review two alternative development plans to the previously approved proposed plan, one of which would consist of the original housing units alongside a 70-unit three-story building, with the second option consisting of the same 70-unit building as well as 102 single-family units.

"The intent of the concept review is to provide feedback on the potential projects to the applicant, understand the site and physical constraints, recognize the challenges for the potential projects, and provide initial comments on the proposed development," city senior planner Cindy Yee wrote in a staff report prepared for the upcoming meeting.

The undeveloped site in the northeastern corner of the city is currently being used as grazing land. with a portion of the 195 acres falling outside city limits, with approximately 63 acres, including the 16-acre site approved for a subdivision and housing, falling under the city's Northwest Specific Plan (NWSP) and within the urban growth boundary.