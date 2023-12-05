Bankhead adds an eclectic mix to 2024 show calendar

Livermore Valley Arts on Friday revealed a handful of new performances now on the schedule for the Bankhead Theater in the new year.

The list of additions includes a multi-Emmy winner who also played one of the most iconic characters in TV history, tributes to three legendary ladies of country music, a live performance featuring two of the brains behind a wacky animated classic and a spiritual concert with Bay Area roots.

Leading the way will be actor, director, producer and author Henry Winkler, best known for playing "The Fonz" on "Happy Days", a role that launched a decades-long career that included his Emmy-winning supporting turn on "Barry" in recent years.

As part of the Rae Dorough Speaker Series, Winkler will appear on the Livermore stage on March 14 and "share humorous stories and inspirational lessons from his career, craft and life," LVA officials said.

On the next night, the Bankhead will host "Trailblazing Women of Country", a tribute to the music of Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton. The concert on March 15 will feature soloist Miko Marks and Nashville-based singer Kristina Train, each supported by a five-member, all-female band.