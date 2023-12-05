Bankhead adds an eclectic mix to 2024 show calendar

Livermore Valley Arts on Friday revealed a handful of new performances now on the schedule for the Bankhead Theater in the new year.
The list of additions includes a multi-Emmy winner who also played one of the most iconic characters in TV history, tributes to three legendary ladies of country music, a live performance featuring two of the brains behind a wacky animated classic and a spiritual concert with Bay Area roots.
Leading the way will be actor, director, producer and author Henry Winkler, best known for playing "The Fonz" on "Happy Days", a role that launched a decades-long career that included his Emmy-winning supporting turn on "Barry" in recent years.
As part of the Rae Dorough Speaker Series, Winkler will appear on the Livermore stage on March 14 and "share humorous stories and inspirational lessons from his career, craft and life," LVA officials said.
On the next night, the Bankhead will host "Trailblazing Women of Country", a tribute to the music of Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton. The concert on March 15 will feature soloist Miko Marks and Nashville-based singer Kristina Train, each supported by a five-member, all-female band.
"Animaniacs in Concert" follows on April 5, a live stage show featuring tunes from the zany cartoon series that first arrived in the 1990s -- a three-season reboot just wrapped this year. "Animaniacs" original composer Randy Rogel will perform on the piano joined by voice actor Rob Paulsen ("Yakko" and "Pinky").
Finally, the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, under the direction of Terrance Kelly, will be back at the Bankhead on June 21 to "celebrate Juneteenth with experience and music that brings and shares the African-American community's resiliency, joy and strength," LVA officials said. "As proven with last season's show, this will be a moving and inclusive performance, perfect for the entire community."
Tickets are now on sale for LVA members, who get priority access. The general public can begin purchasing this Friday (Dec. 8). Visit livermorearts.org.
