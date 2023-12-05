News

Bay Area teen killed in 2020 hit-and-run, heart transplant recipient to be honored at Rose Parade

Donor Network West highlights story ahead of New Year's Day festivities

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 5, 2023, 4:14 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

An 18-year-old man from Concord who died in a hit-and-run in 2020 is being honored in the Rose Parade in Southern California on New Year's Day for his decision to donate his organs when he got his driver's license prior to being killed.

Joseph Barratt died days after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in February 2020 in the area of the Port Chicago Highway on-ramp to eastbound Highway 4. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the collision and has not announced any arrest in the case in the intervening years.

Ted Jung, who received Barratt's heart via transplant when his injuries from the collision were determined to be non-recoverable, was chosen to ride on a float at the 135th Rose Parade in Pasadena at the start of the new year along with a floragraph portrait of Barratt made of spices, seeds and other organic materials.

The health care giant Sutter Health held a news conference this week in San Francisco along with the San Ramon-based nonprofit Donor Network West to talk about the case and encourage more people to register as organ donors.

"I now have two birthdays and will never forget either," Jung said in a statement.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Barrett attended Concord High School and the Mt. Diablo Unified School District also sent out information about the case in a newsletter this week that included a statement from Barratt's mother Leslie Barratt, who said knowing that the world will learn about her son's gift via organ transplant will be a gift to her.

"I am so grateful and feel so blessed that Joe has been chosen to be a face for the Donate Life float at the Rose Parade," she said. "A grieving parent's worst fear is that their child will be forgotten."

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at 925-646-4980.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Bay Area teen killed in 2020 hit-and-run, heart transplant recipient to be honored at Rose Parade

Donor Network West highlights story ahead of New Year's Day festivities

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 5, 2023, 4:14 pm

An 18-year-old man from Concord who died in a hit-and-run in 2020 is being honored in the Rose Parade in Southern California on New Year's Day for his decision to donate his organs when he got his driver's license prior to being killed.

Joseph Barratt died days after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in February 2020 in the area of the Port Chicago Highway on-ramp to eastbound Highway 4. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the collision and has not announced any arrest in the case in the intervening years.

Ted Jung, who received Barratt's heart via transplant when his injuries from the collision were determined to be non-recoverable, was chosen to ride on a float at the 135th Rose Parade in Pasadena at the start of the new year along with a floragraph portrait of Barratt made of spices, seeds and other organic materials.

The health care giant Sutter Health held a news conference this week in San Francisco along with the San Ramon-based nonprofit Donor Network West to talk about the case and encourage more people to register as organ donors.

"I now have two birthdays and will never forget either," Jung said in a statement.

Barrett attended Concord High School and the Mt. Diablo Unified School District also sent out information about the case in a newsletter this week that included a statement from Barratt's mother Leslie Barratt, who said knowing that the world will learn about her son's gift via organ transplant will be a gift to her.

"I am so grateful and feel so blessed that Joe has been chosen to be a face for the Donate Life float at the Rose Parade," she said. "A grieving parent's worst fear is that their child will be forgotten."

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at 925-646-4980.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.