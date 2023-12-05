Dublin teachers union declares impasse in negotiations with district

"Our DTA members are frustrated and disappointed with the state of negotiations, especially in light of our most recent bargaining session on Nov. 28," Malone added.

"DTA is extremely disappointed by DUSD management’s refusal to make proposals that allow them to retain and recruit the best educators for Dublin students," said DTA President Allison Malone, a math teacher at Dublin High School. "We have continuously emphasized our desire to partner with DUSD management to secure the best for Dublin students, yet management made no changes to the salary proposal they provided over a month ago."

The latest bargaining session took place last week, with both parties failing to reach an agreement on salary increases, benefits and other provisions at issue for Dublin educators.

Following another round of negotiations this fall, the Dublin Unified School District and Dublin Teachers Association remain without a deal -- and the union is declaring that the two sides are at an impasse.

"The salary increase a district agrees to during negotiations reflects the most generous offer possible given the district's fiscal realities at that time," Funk told the Weekly when asked about the district's counteroffer. "Our offer allows the district to remain fiscally solvent while continuing to provide one of the best total compensation packages -- pay plus benefits -- for educators in Alameda County."

According to negotiation records, DTA asked for a 9% salary increase for all of its members "in order to ensure that DUSD students have the best educators." DUSD then countered with a 2% salary increase, 0.5% salary increase for five additional collaboration meetings and 0.31% for other adjustments suggested by DTA.

"At the conclusion of our November 28th meeting, DTA informed the district that they believe the parties have reached an impasse in these negotiations," Funk said. "An impasse means that two parties are unable to reach an agreement through the negotiation process and further negotiations would be futile."

"Despite Dublin Unified having received an additional 8.22% per pupil in funding this year, they have only offered (again) a 2% increase for their employees," Malone said. "Management was also unwilling to increase the district contribution toward employee healthcare premiums, despite those premiums increasing by over 11% for 2024."

If PERB determines that DUSD and DTA have not reached an impasse, they will be directed back to the bargaining table.

In situations where a district and teachers union have reached an impasse and a contract settlement is reached through mediation, according to Funk. He emphasized that there is "typically no impact on schools or classes."

"If PERB determines that an impasse exists, a mediator will be assigned to work with both parties to seek a mutually agreed upon contract settlement," he added.

"DTA informed the district that they will be requesting an impasse determination from the Public Employment Relations Board," explained Funk. "While the district does not agree that the negotiations have reached an impasse, we will respond to DTA’s request for impasse when it is filed with PERB. PERB must determine that further bargaining efforts between the two parties would be futile for an ‘impasse’ to exist."

"We are committed to working with our labor partners to reach a new contract that both parties can proudly support," Funk said of the current state of negotiations.

"They also refuse to correctly place current employees on the salary schedule based on the many combined years of service our educators had completed prior to accepting positions in Dublin, despite offering to give credit for all prior years for new hires moving forward," she added. "DTA members are being sent into the holiday season with an offer of an effective pay cut, despite our efforts to secure the best for Dublin students."

Dublin teachers union declares impasse in negotiations with district

DUSD disagrees with deadlock conclusion; DTA plans to file with labor board soon