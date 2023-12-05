Mount Diablo beacon lighting to mark Pearl Harbor Day

Tri-Valley residents are invited to commemorate this year's Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day with a ceremony and lighting of the historic beacon on Mount Diablo that dates back to the Pearl Harbor attacks and the start of U.S. involvement in World War II.

The beacon near the mountain's peak was first installed in 1928, where it was illuminated to guide aviation traffic before being extinguished amid blackout efforts aimed at preventing further attacks on U.S. soil in the wake of the Pearl Harbor attacks on Dec. 7, 1941.

Among the dwindling number of survivors of the attack in the decades since is Chuck Kohler, who has been a fixture at the annual event and is expected to offer remarks again this year.

"The beacon lighting is a tribute to those individuals that lost their lives at Pearl Harbor," Kohler said in a statement.

The beacon remained dark for more than 20 years after the Pearl Harbor attacks, until 1964 when Chester Nimitz, commander in chief of the U.S. Pacific Forces during World War II, led a beacon lighting and commemorative ceremony on that year's Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, calling for it to be an annual tradition.