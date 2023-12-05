Pleasanton Preps: Amador JV soccer team rolls en route to Yes Tournament title

Two days later, the Dons dropped a 1-0 varsity game to Montgomery. Franklin turned in a strong performance for the Dons on both offense and defense.

For the junior varsity, leading scorers Guillermo Galvan and Ryan Smiley with two goals each.

Riley Borges and Anish Dhakal scored twice for the varsity. Single goals from Henry Beatty, Max Couper, Nadar Hanna and Colin Braga rounded out the scoring. Assists came from Hanna, Dhakal, Issac Hilton, Coleson Franklin and Lucas Cimas.

On Nov. 27, the Dons varsity and JV played at home against Mission San Jose, each winning their game 8-0.

The Amador Valley boys' soccer program was active with both the varsity and junior varsity playing games over the past week, including earning one tournament title.

Clayton Kahl and Riley Luevano got their first goals from defensive positions. Timi Titiloye, Xander Poulios and Smiley scored goals during the run to secure the title.

On the JV side, the Dons rolled to the tournament title beating American 6-1, Millenium of Tracy 8-0 and Arroyo 4-3 to win the title.

Amador varsity beat American (6-1), but it turned out to be the lone game for the varsity as the tournament could not schedule other games.

On the weekend both teams were tourney-bound at the Yes Tournament in Fremont.

The JV game against Montgomery finished in a 0-0 tie. Amador goalies Anon Prathidi and Zander Holberg combined for the shutout.

On Dec. 2 both teams had games. The varsity fell 2-1 to Alameda with Boss getting the lone goal for Foothill.

On Dec. 1, JV scored a 3-0 win over Benicia with Eshan Abdul Salam, Carlos Vicente and an own goal counting for the scores.

On Nov. 29, the varsity beat Campolindo 1-0 with Gundimeda assisting Tahir for the game-winner with 12 minutes left in the match.

The Falcons opened varsity play with a 4-1 win over James Logan on Nov. 27. Leo Boss scored in the first half for Foothill, and then Matthew Tahir had a hat trick in the second half, with assists from Aditya Gundimeda, Boss and Jack Golden.

The tournament will also be streamed on the IRT's YouTube page. For more information, visit the tournament website at www.gsoracquetball.com.

The main draw for the professionals is taking place Friday through Sunday, with the finals taking place at 11 a.m. Sunday.

The top 30 International Racquetball Tour (IRT) professional players from throughout the world are competing in the season final event for the IRT.

The Golden State Open racquetball tournament is taking place at the Bay Club in Pleasanton through Sunday.

Kasen Kruger had 20 points to lead the way for Amador. Three other players were in double-digit points: Jaylen Smith -- just a freshman -- had 12 points, with Ori Khasin adding 11 and Brady McMillin 10 points.

In a 38-32 win over Milpitas, it was Kenitzer leading the way with 18 points, with White having seven points.

In a 61-40 win over Arroyo, Leomiti had 24 points to lead the way. Morgan Adams had nine points and Ellie White added eight.

The one loss was a 59-53 game to Monte Vista, a contest where Leomiti finished with 29 points. Avalon Kenitzer added nine points for the Dons.

The Amador girls' basketball team went 2-1 last week in the Washington High tournament, topped off by an All-Tournament selection from sophomore Addison Leomiti.

Finally, the Falcons beat Albion 5-0 in JV action. Yamashita and Atlas Kading each had a pair of goals with Ashrith Gandluru adding the final goal. Vincente and Yamashita added assists for Foothill.

In the junior varsity game, the Falcons beat Analy 2-0. Ishan Abdul Salam assisted Fernando Delgado with a cross, putting the Falcons up 1-0. Kein Tippit stole a pass, took it down the field and put it away for the 2-0 final.

Editor's note: Dennis Miller is a contributing sports writer for the Pleasanton Weekly. To contact him about his Pleasanton Preps column, email acesmag@aol.com.

Pleasanton Preps: Amador JV soccer team rolls en route to Yes Tournament title

Also: Bay Club hosting International Racquetball Tour

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 5, 2023, 4:23 pm

