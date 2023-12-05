News

San Ramon council selects next vice mayor

Perkins to succeed Armstrong in annual council rotation

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 5, 2023, 4:13 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The city of San Ramon is set to have a new vice mayor in the coming weeks, with the City Council taking action at its most recent meeting to select a successor for current Vice Mayor Mark Armstrong.

The council voted unanimously on Nov. 28 to select District 1 Councilmember Scott Perkins to serve as second-in-command to Mayor Dave Hudson for the remainder of Hudson's current term as mayor through 2024.

Scott Perkins. (Photo courtesy City of San Ramon)

Armstrong, who represents District 2, made the motion to select Perkins as his successor, with the rest of the council voting to approve the selection.

Perkins is set to take the reins from Armstrong at the start of the new year, with the latter having served his latest term as vice mayor during a tumultuous year that saw Hudson absent for several months early in his term amid a medical emergency that came on in January.

Armstrong, who won his bid for reelection in 2022, is set to remain on the council through 2026. Perkins' current term is set to expire at the end of 2024.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local city government news. Become a member today.
Join

San Ramon council selects next vice mayor

Perkins to succeed Armstrong in annual council rotation

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 5, 2023, 4:13 pm

The city of San Ramon is set to have a new vice mayor in the coming weeks, with the City Council taking action at its most recent meeting to select a successor for current Vice Mayor Mark Armstrong.

The council voted unanimously on Nov. 28 to select District 1 Councilmember Scott Perkins to serve as second-in-command to Mayor Dave Hudson for the remainder of Hudson's current term as mayor through 2024.

Armstrong, who represents District 2, made the motion to select Perkins as his successor, with the rest of the council voting to approve the selection.

Perkins is set to take the reins from Armstrong at the start of the new year, with the latter having served his latest term as vice mayor during a tumultuous year that saw Hudson absent for several months early in his term amid a medical emergency that came on in January.

Armstrong, who won his bid for reelection in 2022, is set to remain on the council through 2026. Perkins' current term is set to expire at the end of 2024.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.