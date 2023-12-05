San Ramon council selects next vice mayor

The city of San Ramon is set to have a new vice mayor in the coming weeks, with the City Council taking action at its most recent meeting to select a successor for current Vice Mayor Mark Armstrong.

The council voted unanimously on Nov. 28 to select District 1 Councilmember Scott Perkins to serve as second-in-command to Mayor Dave Hudson for the remainder of Hudson's current term as mayor through 2024.

Armstrong, who represents District 2, made the motion to select Perkins as his successor, with the rest of the council voting to approve the selection.

Perkins is set to take the reins from Armstrong at the start of the new year, with the latter having served his latest term as vice mayor during a tumultuous year that saw Hudson absent for several months early in his term amid a medical emergency that came on in January.

Armstrong, who won his bid for reelection in 2022, is set to remain on the council through 2026. Perkins' current term is set to expire at the end of 2024.