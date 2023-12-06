Hanukkah 2023 in the Tri-Valley

"We light the menorah," Resnick said. "We also publicize the miracle of Chanukah, and the miracle of the oil lasting for eight days. This is a very public holiday for the Jewish people. Other holidays are celebrated in the home and just with the family."

"Chanukah is a reminder that miracles happen today, and light will always prevail. Life will always be victorious. Goodness and holiness will always reign supreme," said Rabbi Raleigh Resnick of Chabad of the Tri-Valley in Pleasanton.

Hundreds of Tri-Valley families will be celebrating the holiday -- also known as the Festival of Lights -- by attending a number of community events across the region. Rabbis of local congregations shared messages with their communities as Hanukkah season commences this week.

Celebrated around the world, the Jewish holiday Hanukkah has a deep historical significance that dates back to the 2nd century BCE. It is often regarded as a time when families and communities come together to celebrate light overcoming darkness.

"The Jewish community should feel very safe and secure this year to gather," Resnick said. "Everyone's calling and wants to know if there's going to be security or if it is safe to publicly celebrate. We don't want people to be scared, or for them to not be proud of being Jewish. It's a wonderful thing to celebrate with your community and not to be scared."

Resnick shared that his congregation received calls from worried community members fearful of celebrating the upcoming holiday. He assured families that attending local events would be safe, and urged them to connect with joy, faith and goodness.

"This Chanukah, even more than any other year, we need to show the victory of holiness and that goodness reigns supreme. Terror and brute force can and will never succeed," he said.

"We don't celebrate Passover as openly as Chanukah. Those are more familial holidays, in the home. But we are mandated to spread the miracle of Chanukah and to let everybody see it, that's the reason that we always have these large gatherings for everyone to come out," he continued. "It represents a public display of the victory of light over darkness, the victory of spirits over brute force."

"With each night, let’s pray that there will be redemption and an end to fear and terror. That isn’t easy in a time of war. We are divided: a divided country, divided in our allegiances, and, at times, even divided within our own hearts," he continued. "I will light our Hanukkah candles this year with a deeper hope, a deeper prayer. The light we need, the victory, is not abstract. It is a real-world battle that tears our hearts out every day."

"Everything right now seems filtered through the lens of events in Israel and Gaza," said Rabbi Larry Milder of Congregation Beth Emek in Pleasanton. "Even Hanukkah, which we are accustomed to celebrate as a time of joy, looks different this year."

"This year, we need an extra dose of holiness and Jewish pride," he added. "We hope that everybody doubles their efforts to add more light into the world because there is a war that's raging between good and evil."

On Tuesday (Dec. 12) from 5:30-7 p.m., families can enjoy Chanukah Wonderland at the Stoneridge Shopping Center. The festival will be filled with Chanukah games, crafts, activities and live music, said Resnick. 2023 marks the 19th year of Chanukah Wonderland at the mall in Pleasanton.

The Bankhead Theater in Livermore will hold Chanukah Under the Stars on Saturday (Dec. 9) from 7:30-8:30 p.m. The celebration is open to the public and will take place outside of the theater. This event will feature live music and traditional food.

"During Hanukkah, Beth Emek families with young children make the Festival of Light about giving. We will get together to sing Hanukkah songs with a concert by Melita, enjoy a Hanukkah meal together, and complete a mitzvah project," Milder said.

"We'll celebrate the 2nd night of Hanukkah with a joyous, song-filled service," Milder said. The event will be open to the public in-person or through Zoom.

It unfolds over the span of eight nights and days. This year, Hanukkah spans from this Thursday (Dec. 7) through next Friday (Dec. 15).

Traditionally, Hanukkah is a festival celebrated by Jewish people that commemorates the recovery of Jerusalem and the rededication of the Second Temple in the 2nd century BCE.

Hanukkah 2023 in the Tri-Valley

How local communities are celebrating the global holiday