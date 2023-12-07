News

Danville police investigating robbery at consignment store

Jewelry taken in midday heist

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Thu, Dec 7, 2023, 3:49 pm
The Danville Police Department is investigating a robbery at a consignment store in town this week in which all three suspects remain at-large.

Police responded to the scene at Home Consignment Center at 1901 Camino Ramon at 3:53 p.m. Wednesday, after two people entered the store and took several pieces of jewelry from a case they shattered before fleeing with an accomplice who was waiting for them in the parking lot.

No injuries were reported and there were no weapons present, according to police.

Officers believe that three men drove to the store, with two entering the store to steal merchandise from the case as the third stayed in the parking lot before all three left the scene. Police said there were no further descriptions of the suspects.

No other information was available this week, with the case continuing to be under investigation, according to police. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sgt. Veronique Balea at 925-314-3703 or at vbalea@danville.ca.gov.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat.

Comments

Jennifer
Danville
6 hours ago
Jennifer, Danville
6 hours ago

"Police said there were no further descriptions of the subjects."

I read on another news site "two black males dressed in hoodies." If another journalist knows the description, so do the police. It's whether they choose to share the information.

