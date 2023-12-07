Guest Opinion: On Israel and Gaza

This is no easy thing to do. For me, these past weeks have been agonizing. Israel and Jewish history writ large are personal, part of my identity. I believe that Israel has the right to exist. This past March, I celebrated Purim in Israel. It was the only time in my life that I did not need to explain the holiday to others; celebrating the holiday was the norm.

The solutions to the war between Israel and Hamas will happen there, not here. Arguing over the rights and wrongs of the situation will not change anything. But we can learn from each other. We can listen and hear each other's reality, even when it is not our own. We can share knowledge and context, even when we disagree. We can tell our personal stories and listen to those of others.

We can, together, mourn for all those who have died in this terrible war. They were parents, children, brothers, sisters, friends, community members. No matter who they were, how old they were, how they lived, or how they died, every absence leaves a hole where there was once someone to hold, someone to live life with. That grief is something our community can share.

Since the barbaric attacks on Israel by Hamas, the terrorist government of Gaza, the world -- including Livermore and the Bay Area -- have been singularly focused on the resulting war and its terrible cost to Gaza and the Palestinians.

Regardless, I invite anyone who wants some basic knowledge about Jews to look at my Substack page (https://questionassumptions.substack.com) to discuss these issues online. In one forum or another, let's build understanding among each other.

Over the past quarter-century, as part of two graduate programs, I have formally studied Jews, Judaism, Jewish history, and the historical and geographical context of Israel and the Middle East. (During that time, I also studied Islam and the larger history of the Middle East to a lesser degree. However, out of respect, I would defer to others speak about those subjects and to the Palestinian lived experience.) I would welcome the opportunity to have those conversations and to build bridges, whether that be tomorrow, next week or next year.

Over the past weeks, I have been struck by how little people know about Jews, Judaism and the Jewish place in world history. I have been struck by the lack of knowledge of how the European colonial powers shaped the entire Middle East. I have been struck by how some words have been flipped on their heads in order to delegitimize Israel's existence -- as opposed to supporting a two-state solution in the region.

Yet during that trip, I also demonstrated against the government and visited the West Bank, including a refugee camp. Believing that Israel has the right to exist does not mean supporting bad political actors there any more than it does here in the U.S.

Editor's note: Trish Munro is a former member of the Livermore City Council (2018-22). She holds a Ph.D. in sociology from U.C. Berkeley, is the author of "Coming of Age in Jewish America" (Rutgers University Press) and has been a member of Congregation Beth Emek for more than 40 years.

Guest Opinion: On Israel and Gaza

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 7, 2023, 4:33 pm

