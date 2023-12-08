Community Briefs: Santa on a firetruck | De La Salle fundraiser | O'Neill preview | Railroad history program

De La Salle fundraising

The lacrosse teams at De La Salle High School in Concord joined forces with the St. Vincent de Paul branch at St. Francis Assisi Church in Concord for a volunteer and fundraising effort aimed at feeding Concord families in need for Thanksgiving last month.

“Each one of the De La Salle students was fully present and kind at all times," said Isabel Laura, St. Vincent de Paul volunteer leader. "The families we helped felt welcomed, loved and cared for. On behalf of the SVdP team and the families in need, I'd like to express our gratitude to the De La Salle Lacrosse Team, the wonderful coaches, students and families who made this act of love a success.”

The group distributed 100 gift cards for food, with more than 100 volunteer hours put into the effort.

O'Neill preview

The Eugene O'Neill Foundation is hosting a preview of their next production ahead of its January run on in a virtual program on Thursday (Dec. 14) at 6 p.m.

Artistic Director Eric Fraisher Hayes will be joined by O'Neill scholars Zander Brietzke and Beth Wynstra will offer a virtual presentation and discussion on the upcoming staged reading "Warning Before Breakfast", a single production adapted from two different early O'Neill plays set to run Jan. 12 through Jan. 14.

More information and registration for the virtual program is available here.

Railroad history program

The Museum of the San Ramon Valley's next virtual program is set to focus on local railroad history, specifically the former route along what is now the Iron Horse Trail that used to serve the San Ramon Valley.

"We are excited to share the rich history of the Branch Line Railroad and bring this extraordinary model railroad exhibit to our community," said Dan Dunn executive director of the Museum of the San Ramon Valley. "This virtual program is an excellent opportunity for history enthusiasts and rail fans of all ages to discover the past and marvel at the miniature world of the Branch Line."

The program will be streamed live from the museum and incorporate its annual holiday train exhibit, including a miniature replica of the former train route.

The discussion is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 21. More information and registration are available here.