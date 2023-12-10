Danville Brewing announces expansion into Pleasanton

Danville Brewing Company is set to make a foray further into the Tri-Valley after years of operating only in its namesake hometown, with a second location in Pleasanton now on the horizon.

Company officials announced on social media Nov. 30 they had closed a deal on a lot in the nearby Tri-Valley community that is set to be the site of a second taproom, biergarten and production brewery -- on Utah Street near Stanley Boulevard, a little more than a mile from downtown Pleasanton.

"Next steps are working with our architect and contractor to design the space and figure out the best way to execute our vision," Danville Brewing owner Marcus Maita told DanvilleSanRamon. "We have a great opportunity with a nice-sized lot to start from scratch, so we definitely want to capitalize on that."

Maita added that while the plans are in their early stages with an uncertain timeline, the company's goal was to have the new location open for business in less than two years.

Pleasanton was a natural location for the brewery to expand to, Maita said, pointing to its similar characteristics to Danville, including a well-trafficked downtown area valued and trafficked by local residents and visitors from throughout the region.