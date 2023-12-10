Danville presents annual Community Awards

Officials with the town of Danville gathered at the Village Theatre last week to honor a number of community members and groups as part of the 42nd annual Mayor's Installation and Community Awards Ceremony.

Longtime Town Manager Joe Calabrigo was announced as the winner of this year's Danville Award, a top honor in the town, for his extensive tenure as a town employee starting shortly after Danville's successful incorporation in 1982, including the past 30 years in his current position.

"We just celebrated our 40th anniversary, and he has been here the entire time, making Danville the special place that we live and raise our families," outgoing Mayor Robert Storer said at the Dec. 5 ceremony, in which Vice Mayor Karen Stepper was announced as his successor for the next year.

San Ramon Valley High School student Graciella Kerr was the winner of this year's Michael K. Shimansky Community Service Award, named after a 20-year councilmember who died in 2009 and encouraged young people to engage in community service acts.

"The youth hold such a pivotal role here in the town of Danville, and that's one thing my dad always cherished was what the youth could do to make everything better for everyone else," said Shimansky's daughter Cyndi Allen, who presented this year's award.