San Ramon council set for special meeting on Iron Horse Village housing development

Among the hazards he pointed to were the potential for noise pollution, traffic and collisions impacting residents in homes facing Crow Canyon Road and a risky U-turn that would be necessary for drivers leaving the development to get onto the road's eastbound lanes.

Armstrong said that the approval process hadn't included sufficient consideration of a number of potential public safety issues future residents of the development might face, specifically those associated with the proposed project's location near the busy intersection of Crow Canyon Road and Alcosta Boulevard.

"The City Council must be the last 'last line of defense'· for future residents who will occupy the residences, and at this point, have no voice," Armstrong wrote in the call for review dated Oct. 27.

Applications for the 117-unit development with eight live-work units to replace the Sunset Business Park at 3401 Crow Canyon Road were approved following a commission hearing on Oct. 17. The upcoming council debate comes as the result of a call for council review from Vice Mayor Mark Armstrong that was received within the 10-day appeal period following that decision.

The San Ramon City Council is set to hold a special hearing on Monday to discuss the Iron Horse Village project that was approved by the Planning Commission in October and is now the subject of a request for council review by the outgoing vice mayor.

"The call for review includes no new information that would demonstrate the Planning Commission erred in reviewing and approving the proposed project given the limitations of the HAA, nor was the decision inconsistent with city standards or unsupported by the record," city associate planner Ryan Driscoll wrote.

Armstrong asked city staff to prepare for a discussion on objective standards within the city's municipal codes that might contend with the issues he raised in his call-for-review letter.

The risks would be more significant for residents of the low-income housing units in the proposed development, according to Armstrong, who wrote that as it stands the application shows "disregard for the safety and well-being, and total disrespect for the potentially low-income residents who will occupy the only affordable units of the project in the multi-family residential units that are only planned to face an 8-lane route of regional significance along Crow Canyon Road."

Armstrong also pointed to the hazards posed to any evacuation efforts that might be necessary at the development, with only the only entrance and exit yielding to Crow Canyon Road.

San Ramon council set for special meeting on Iron Horse Village housing development

Armstrong calls on colleagues to review Crow Canyon project after Planning Commission's approval