News

San Ramon council set for special meeting on Iron Horse Village housing development

Armstrong calls on colleagues to review Crow Canyon project after Planning Commission's approval

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Dec 10, 2023, 12:29 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Rendering of the Iron Horse Village project that was approved by the San Ramon Planning Commission in October and is now set for council review at the request of Vice Mayor Mark Armstrong. (Image courtesy City of San Ramon)

The San Ramon City Council is set to hold a special hearing on Monday to discuss the Iron Horse Village project that was approved by the Planning Commission in October and is now the subject of a request for council review by the outgoing vice mayor.

Applications for the 117-unit development with eight live-work units to replace the Sunset Business Park at 3401 Crow Canyon Road were approved following a commission hearing on Oct. 17. The upcoming council debate comes as the result of a call for council review from Vice Mayor Mark Armstrong that was received within the 10-day appeal period following that decision.

"The City Council must be the last 'last line of defense'· for future residents who will occupy the residences, and at this point, have no voice," Armstrong wrote in the call for review dated Oct. 27.

Armstrong said that the approval process hadn't included sufficient consideration of a number of potential public safety issues future residents of the development might face, specifically those associated with the proposed project's location near the busy intersection of Crow Canyon Road and Alcosta Boulevard.

Among the hazards he pointed to were the potential for noise pollution, traffic and collisions impacting residents in homes facing Crow Canyon Road and a risky U-turn that would be necessary for drivers leaving the development to get onto the road's eastbound lanes.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Armstrong also pointed to the hazards posed to any evacuation efforts that might be necessary at the development, with only the only entrance and exit yielding to Crow Canyon Road.

The risks would be more significant for residents of the low-income housing units in the proposed development, according to Armstrong, who wrote that as it stands the application shows "disregard for the safety and well-being, and total disrespect for the potentially low-income residents who will occupy the only affordable units of the project in the multi-family residential units that are only planned to face an 8-lane route of regional significance along Crow Canyon Road."

Armstrong asked city staff to prepare for a discussion on objective standards within the city's municipal codes that might contend with the issues he raised in his call-for-review letter.

However, the project is consistent with local regulations, according to a staff report prepared for the upcoming meeting.

"The call for review includes no new information that would demonstrate the Planning Commission erred in reviewing and approving the proposed project given the limitations of the HAA, nor was the decision inconsistent with city standards or unsupported by the record," city associate planner Ryan Driscoll wrote.

Staff are recommending that the council hold a public hearing on the item and adopt a resolution that would affirm the original Planning Commission decision.

The San Ramon City Council is set to meet at 6 p.m. on Monday (Dec. 11). The agenda is available here.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local city government news. Become a member today.
Join

San Ramon council set for special meeting on Iron Horse Village housing development

Armstrong calls on colleagues to review Crow Canyon project after Planning Commission's approval

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Dec 10, 2023, 12:29 pm

The San Ramon City Council is set to hold a special hearing on Monday to discuss the Iron Horse Village project that was approved by the Planning Commission in October and is now the subject of a request for council review by the outgoing vice mayor.

Applications for the 117-unit development with eight live-work units to replace the Sunset Business Park at 3401 Crow Canyon Road were approved following a commission hearing on Oct. 17. The upcoming council debate comes as the result of a call for council review from Vice Mayor Mark Armstrong that was received within the 10-day appeal period following that decision.

"The City Council must be the last 'last line of defense'· for future residents who will occupy the residences, and at this point, have no voice," Armstrong wrote in the call for review dated Oct. 27.

Armstrong said that the approval process hadn't included sufficient consideration of a number of potential public safety issues future residents of the development might face, specifically those associated with the proposed project's location near the busy intersection of Crow Canyon Road and Alcosta Boulevard.

Among the hazards he pointed to were the potential for noise pollution, traffic and collisions impacting residents in homes facing Crow Canyon Road and a risky U-turn that would be necessary for drivers leaving the development to get onto the road's eastbound lanes.

Armstrong also pointed to the hazards posed to any evacuation efforts that might be necessary at the development, with only the only entrance and exit yielding to Crow Canyon Road.

The risks would be more significant for residents of the low-income housing units in the proposed development, according to Armstrong, who wrote that as it stands the application shows "disregard for the safety and well-being, and total disrespect for the potentially low-income residents who will occupy the only affordable units of the project in the multi-family residential units that are only planned to face an 8-lane route of regional significance along Crow Canyon Road."

Armstrong asked city staff to prepare for a discussion on objective standards within the city's municipal codes that might contend with the issues he raised in his call-for-review letter.

However, the project is consistent with local regulations, according to a staff report prepared for the upcoming meeting.

"The call for review includes no new information that would demonstrate the Planning Commission erred in reviewing and approving the proposed project given the limitations of the HAA, nor was the decision inconsistent with city standards or unsupported by the record," city associate planner Ryan Driscoll wrote.

Staff are recommending that the council hold a public hearing on the item and adopt a resolution that would affirm the original Planning Commission decision.

The San Ramon City Council is set to meet at 6 p.m. on Monday (Dec. 11). The agenda is available here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.