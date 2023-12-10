News

San Ramon police continue to investigate after stolen vehicle suspect flees scene

Other suspect caught hiding out in restaurant restroom after car crashes

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Dec 10, 2023, 3:43 pm 0
The San Ramon Police Department is investigating an incident from last weekend in which a vehicle allegedly stolen in an armed carjacking in Oakland crashed on a local offramp, with one suspect successfully eluding officers while the other was caught in a restaurant restroom.

The situation began unfolding in the late afternoon of Dec. 2 when SRPD officers located the stolen vehicle near Bollinger Canyon Road and Alcosta Boulevard, according to Police Chief Denton Carlson, who updated the community about the case via Nextdoor.

"When the Officers tried to stop the suspect, they fled. Officers pursued the suspects until it got onto the 680 Freeway heading south," Carlson stated. "Once on the freeway, the suspects turned off the vehicle's lights and started driving in a manner that was far too dangerous for our Officers to continue the pursuit."

The San Ramon officers who had stopped their pursuit kept driving south on Interstate 680 and soon came upon the aftermath of a four-vehicle collision caused by the suspects, according to Carlson. No major injuries were reported.

Officers proceeded to search the immediate area for the missing suspects, ultimately finding one hiding out in the restroom of a restaurant in the Gateway Center just west of the off-ramp, according to Carlson. The suspect, identified only as a 20-year-old man from San Leandro, was placed under arrest.

Police then searched the rest of the shopping center, as well as employed drones to look over the surrounding neighborhoods using thermal imaging, but the other suspect was not located, according to Carlson.

Anyone with information about the case can contact SRPD investigators at 925-973-2700.

Jeremy Walsh
 
Jeremy Walsh, a Benicia native and American University alum, joined Embarcadero Media in November 2013. After serving as associate editor for the Pleasanton Weekly and DanvilleSanRamon.com, he was promoted to editor of the East Bay Division in February 2017. Read more >>

