San Ramon police continue to investigate after stolen vehicle suspect flees scene

The San Ramon Police Department is investigating an incident from last weekend in which a vehicle allegedly stolen in an armed carjacking in Oakland crashed on a local offramp, with one suspect successfully eluding officers while the other was caught in a restaurant restroom.

The situation began unfolding in the late afternoon of Dec. 2 when SRPD officers located the stolen vehicle near Bollinger Canyon Road and Alcosta Boulevard, according to Police Chief Denton Carlson, who updated the community about the case via Nextdoor.

"When the Officers tried to stop the suspect, they fled. Officers pursued the suspects until it got onto the 680 Freeway heading south," Carlson stated. "Once on the freeway, the suspects turned off the vehicle's lights and started driving in a manner that was far too dangerous for our Officers to continue the pursuit."

The San Ramon officers who had stopped their pursuit kept driving south on Interstate 680 and soon came upon the aftermath of a four-vehicle collision caused by the suspects, according to Carlson. No major injuries were reported.

Officers proceeded to search the immediate area for the missing suspects, ultimately finding one hiding out in the restroom of a restaurant in the Gateway Center just west of the off-ramp, according to Carlson. The suspect, identified only as a 20-year-old man from San Leandro, was placed under arrest.