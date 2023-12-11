Police: San Ramon man suspected of burglarizing wig shop multiple times

Police arrested a San Ramon man on suspicion of breaking into a wig store in Dublin late last month while saying they think he may also be responsible for a handful of similar crimes at the same store during the past year.
Dublin Police Services arrested 44-year-old Robert Butler on Nov. 30 pursuit to a warrant alleging burglary and vandalism, according to Capt. Gurvinder Gosal. He posted bail soon after being booked into Santa Rita Jail.
The latest investigation began after DPS officers responded to Valley Rags and Wigs Shop at around 2:45 a.m. Nov. 29 for an audible alarm, Gosal said. Officers found the front glass door smashed and pry marks on the door frame and lock, but it looked like the would-be burglar was unable to get inside.
According to police, this was the fifth time the wig store on San Ramon Road was targeted in an attempted or successful burglary this year.
Gosal said investigators probing the Nov. 29 incident soon developed information to lead them to identify Butler as the possible suspect. The captain noted their suspect had a prior history of being arrested for burglary.
Gosal further alleged that "Dublin Police believes Robert Butler may have also been responsible for these prior incidents" at Valley Rags and Wigs Shop in 2023.
That list includes a January incident in which someone shattered an exterior glass wall, reached inside and stole an estimated $2,300 in merchandise, as well as one incident in September and two others in November when someone broke the glass door but couldn't get inside and fled the scene, according to Gosal.
The DPS investigations team authored an arrest warrant on Nov. 30 and detained Butler later that evening, according to Gosal. A subsequent search of the man's residence allegedly yielded other items from a burglary in a neighboring jurisdiction including illegal drugs and multiple wigs -- although, according to Gosal, the owner of Valley Rags and Wigs Shop could not confirm those wigs came from their shop.
Butler was placed under arrest on suspicion of burglary, vandalism, possession of stolen property and narcotics possession, Gosal said. The suspect remains out of custody after posting bail.
It is unclear whether the Alameda County District Attorney's Office has filed charges in the case yet. The Alameda County Superior Court online search page lists no new felony cases against Butler as of Sunday afternoon.
Anyone with information potentially relevant to the wig shop burglary investigation can contact DPS at 925-833-6626.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.