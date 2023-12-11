Police: San Ramon man suspected of burglarizing wig shop multiple times

Police arrested a San Ramon man on suspicion of breaking into a wig store in Dublin late last month while saying they think he may also be responsible for a handful of similar crimes at the same store during the past year.

Dublin Police Services arrested 44-year-old Robert Butler on Nov. 30 pursuit to a warrant alleging burglary and vandalism, according to Capt. Gurvinder Gosal. He posted bail soon after being booked into Santa Rita Jail.

The latest investigation began after DPS officers responded to Valley Rags and Wigs Shop at around 2:45 a.m. Nov. 29 for an audible alarm, Gosal said. Officers found the front glass door smashed and pry marks on the door frame and lock, but it looked like the would-be burglar was unable to get inside.

According to police, this was the fifth time the wig store on San Ramon Road was targeted in an attempted or successful burglary this year.

Gosal said investigators probing the Nov. 29 incident soon developed information to lead them to identify Butler as the possible suspect. The captain noted their suspect had a prior history of being arrested for burglary.