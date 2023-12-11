News

San Ramon council to pick style for new trail overcrossing at Crow Canyon

Councilmembers also to discuss feedback from residents in recent survey, consider funding project

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Dec 11, 2023, 2:33 pm
Rendering of the tied-arch design option for the new Iron Horse trail overcrossing, which would most closely mirror the design currently under construction for the Bollinger Canyon Road overcrossing. (Image courtesy City of San Ramon)

The San Ramon City Council is set Tuesday to review public feedback on several options for bridge styles and colors for a planned overcrossing for the Iron Horse Regional Trail at Crow Canyon Road.

The discussion and consideration of next steps comes in the wake of a previous discussion on the topic on Nov. 14 and a survey that was open to community members through Dec. 7, as well as the start of the construction process for an already approved overcrossing connecting the trail over Bollinger Canyon Road.

"The Crow Canyon Road and Bollinger Canyon Road Overcrossing Projects arose from the desire to enhance safety for pedestrians and bicyclists using the Iron Horse Trail, improve traffic flow, facilitate alternative transportation, and enhance recreation," division manager Robin Bartlett wrote in a staff report.

The design options considered at the previous meeting consisted of truss, butterfly or tied-arch designs, with the recent survey made public to residents also including a railroad truss option.

"The railroad truss type bridge was not discussed in the final environmental document for the project and will require an amendment to it," Bartlett wrote. "However, environmental considerations are not expected to be significantly different with this type of bridge as compared to any of the arch type bridges."

The options on the table were all selected for their compatibility with the existing conditions on the trail and city leaders' vision thus far for the new overcrossing.

Rendering of the railroad truss option for the new Iron Horse Trail overcrossing, which is the fourth design option on the table for council consideration at their Tuesday meeting. (Image courtesy City of San Ramon)

In addition to selecting the design type for the bridge, councilmembers are set to vote to allocate funding for the design phase of the project, with a significant portion of that already in place due to a $2 million federal earmark. According to federal requirements, the city must provide a matching contribution of 11.47% of the earmark funds, which amounts to $259,121.

City staff are recommending that the council review public feedback ahead of finalizing the bridge design type and voting to allocate the necessary $259,121 for the design phase of the project from the city's general fund.

The San Ramon City Council's regular meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 12). The agenda is available here.

In other business

* Councilmembers will recognize the recipient of this year's Outstanding Teen Citizenship Award.

* The council will introduce Jon Bell as the recently promoted public works director.

* Councilmembers will hear a presentation on the Senior Citizens Advisory Committee's annual report.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

