San Ramon council to pick style for new trail overcrossing at Crow Canyon

The San Ramon City Council is set Tuesday to review public feedback on several options for bridge styles and colors for a planned overcrossing for the Iron Horse Regional Trail at Crow Canyon Road.

The discussion and consideration of next steps comes in the wake of a previous discussion on the topic on Nov. 14 and a survey that was open to community members through Dec. 7, as well as the start of the construction process for an already approved overcrossing connecting the trail over Bollinger Canyon Road.

"The Crow Canyon Road and Bollinger Canyon Road Overcrossing Projects arose from the desire to enhance safety for pedestrians and bicyclists using the Iron Horse Trail, improve traffic flow, facilitate alternative transportation, and enhance recreation," division manager Robin Bartlett wrote in a staff report.

The design options considered at the previous meeting consisted of truss, butterfly or tied-arch designs, with the recent survey made public to residents also including a railroad truss option.

"The railroad truss type bridge was not discussed in the final environmental document for the project and will require an amendment to it," Bartlett wrote. "However, environmental considerations are not expected to be significantly different with this type of bridge as compared to any of the arch type bridges."