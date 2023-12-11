News

Tri-Valley's first Five Below store opens in Dublin

Discount retailer replaces Dressbarn in Hacienda Crossings

by Nicole Gonzales / Danville San Ramon

Mon, Dec 11, 2023, 10:51 am
The Five Below store is located in Hacienda Crossings at 4860 Dublin Blvd. The retailer moved into the former Dressbarn location and opened its door to the community on Dec. 1. (Photo courtesy City of Dublin)

Local shoppers can now visit the discount retail store Five Below after the chain opened its newest location in Dublin -- the first and only one in the Tri-Valley.

Located in Hacienda Crossings, Five Below moved into the former DressBarn location at 4860 Dublin Blvd. The retailer opened its doors to the Dublin community on Dec. 1.

"We're genuinely thrilled about the new businesses that have chosen to call Dublin home," said Hazel Wetherford, deputy city manager and economic development director.

Per its name, the retailer sells most of its products at $5 or less. The store describes its target demographic as tweens and teens, although anyone is welcome.

The retailer welcomed visitors to the Dublin store through its webpage.

"You'll find extreme $1-$5 value, plus some incredible finds that go beyond $5 at our Hacienda Crossings store," Five Below representatives said online. "Your local Five Below located at 4860 Dublin Blvd is a place with unlimited possibilities where tweens, teens and beyond are free to let go and have fun in a color-popping, music pumping, super-fun shopping experience."

Five Below operates almost 1,200 stores across the United States, with nearby locations including Fremont, Concord and Antioch.

"With Five Below now part of our community, we anticipate not only increased energy at Hacienda Crossings, but also a heightened level of activity at the shopping center and within its entertainment district," Wetherford added. "This influx of businesses is enriching the City's diverse offerings, providing our residents with an even wider range of shopping and leisure opportunities."

