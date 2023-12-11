Tri-Valley's first Five Below store opens in Dublin

Local shoppers can now visit the discount retail store Five Below after the chain opened its newest location in Dublin -- the first and only one in the Tri-Valley.

Located in Hacienda Crossings, Five Below moved into the former DressBarn location at 4860 Dublin Blvd. The retailer opened its doors to the Dublin community on Dec. 1.

"We're genuinely thrilled about the new businesses that have chosen to call Dublin home," said Hazel Wetherford, deputy city manager and economic development director.

Per its name, the retailer sells most of its products at $5 or less. The store describes its target demographic as tweens and teens, although anyone is welcome.

The retailer welcomed visitors to the Dublin store through its webpage.