Walnut Creek: Police arrest pair in downtown pistol-whipping and robbery

Apprehended after suspect vehicle spotted in Oakland

by Tony Hicks / Bay City News Service

Mon, Dec 11, 2023
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Police arrested two of the three suspects accused of pistol-whipping and robbing two people last Tuesday evening in downtown Walnut Creek.

At approximately 7:36 p.m. Walnut Creek police received a report of a robbery on the 1500 block of Bonanza Street.

Responding officers located two victims, who said they were approached by three male suspects wearing all black clothing and masks. One of the suspects was armed with a dark-colored handgun.

The suspects allegedly stole the victim's wallet, pistol-whipped and stole the bag of the other victim, and fled the scene in a white Lexus. The assault victim sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

In conjunction with Oakland police, Walnut Creek officers located the white Lexus in Oakland and arrested two suspects: Elias Alcorn and Daymonee Johnson, and recovered stolen property from this robbery.

Both were booked at the Martinez Detention Facility for suspicion of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit a crime and are being held in lieu of $250,000.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Walnut Creek Police Department at 925-943-5844 or use its anonymous tip line at 925-943-5865.

