County Supervisor Glover to retire at end of current term

After 23 years representing East County on the Contra Costa Board of Supervisors, District 5 Supervisor Federal Glover has announced his retirement from the board.

Glover won't seek reelection when his term ends in 2024, after six consecutive terms on the board, according to a statement released on Dec. 4.

Before serving on the board, Glover served as mayor and on the city council of Pittsburg.

When Glover was first elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2000, he was the only African American and only person of color to have been elected to and serve on the board since the county incorporated in 1850, as one of the first 27 counties when California gained statehood.

He remains the only African American to have served on the board in the county's 173 years.