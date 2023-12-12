SRVUSD board to consider college and career readiness plan

Groups of grade levels in the district are the basis for the various learning levels visualized in the plan, which use mountain climbing metaphors for illustration. Grades TK-3 are classified as "Basecamp", with grades four and five classified as "Foothills", grades six through eight classified as "Crest", and grades nine through 12 classified as "Summit".

The plan was created with the goal of maximizing the opportunities and resources available to district students and preparing them for the widest number of paths following high school graduation, according to Petish's staff report. It is also aimed at leveraging the existing SRVUSD learner profile that was developed this year, and at facilitating progress towards the skills and attributes targeted in the learner profiles.

"In essence, the SRVUSD TK-12 College and Career Readiness Plan is a comprehensive, phased approach designed to equip our students with the skills, knowledge, and experiences they need for success in their academic, professional, and personal lives," wrote Deb Petish, executive director of curriculum and instruction, in a staff report. "By implementing this plan with care and precision, we are setting our students on a path that leads to their ultimate journey to success in college, careers, and life itself."

The plan consists of six components, which are academic skills and literacy, learner profile competencies, social-emotional competencies, post-secondary, professional and career skills, life and personal growth skills, and community engagement and service.

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education is poised to discuss a new college and career readiness plan that has been in the works for several months as part of the district's strategic directions at its meeting on Wednesday.

* The board will receive a presentation with an update on projects funded by bond Measure D and plans for future uses of remaining funds.

* The trustees will hold their annual organization meeting, in which they will select leadership positions and approve meeting dates for the upcoming year, as well as liaison and committee assignments.

While the board generally meets on Tuesday evening, this week's meeting was shifted to Wednesday at the request of a board member last December, when it was approved along with the rest of the meeting dates for the current year, according to district spokesperson Ilana Israel Samuels.

"Our goal is to prepare students to excel inside and outside the classroom," SRVUSD Superintendent John Malloy said in an announcement Monday. "Academic opportunities must impact our students' success beyond graduation to meet the demands of the evolving workforce and higher education experiences. The CCR provides even more opportunities for our students to thrive beyond their TK-12 education."

If approved, the plan would be implemented in two phases. The first would see the formation of committees dedicated to specific aspects of the plan, with the second consisting of the design and implementation of activities aimed at the goals outlined in the SRVUSD learner profile that align with various developmental stages.

"Along these pathways, the throughlines guide students' progression, marking key points where they interact with the plan's various elements, acquiring skills and knowledge that will serve them well in their ascent toward academic and personal success," Petish wrote.

SRVUSD board to consider college and career readiness plan

Public hearing set ahead of presentation in Wednesday meeting