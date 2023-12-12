State Parks Foundation exceeds goal, raises $750,000+ for Mount Diablo bike turnouts

The foundation says bike turnouts allow bicyclists, who move at slower speeds as they pedal uphill, to pull out of the main traffic lane into their own lane so that vehicles can pass safely.

Cycling at Mount Diablo State Park has been a popular -- but dangerous -- activity. From 2010 to 2014, there were an average of 23 car and bike collisions per year. Park officials have said this also frequently resulted in road rage showdowns between drivers and riders.

"State Parks is very appreciative of the community's enthusiasm around this project," said Clint Elsholz, acting district superintendent of Diablo Range District, in a statement. "The generosity of so many will accelerate our progress around enhancing safety measures at Mount Diablo State Park."

Phase Two of the project will likely begin in late spring of 2024. For more information, contact Widera at randy@calparks.org.

Through their efforts and with the support of California State Parks Foundation, they inspired more than 300 individuals, organizations, and companies to donate an additional $508,259.26 lifting the campaign to a total of $755,090.48 raised.

"We absolutely enjoyed all our time and effort meeting and speaking with the thousands of motorists and cyclists," Kalin said. "The vast majority of folks understood the critical importance that bike turnouts could make, how they help prevent collisions and save lives."

California State Parks allocated the same amount as Joe's gift with an additional $123,415.61 from the department's annual roads allocation funding. Taking this initial funding as a challenge, a passionate group of volunteers comprised of Alan Kalin, Mark Dedon and Ted Trambley spent the past four months doing outreach in the park and at Peet's Coffee in Danville with locals, cyclists and visitors.

"Tragically, Joe was struck and killed by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Lafayette," said Randy Widera, director of programs of the California State Parks Foundation, in a statement. "Although he is not with us today, Joe left a special gift in his will of $123,415.61 to California State Parks Foundation to fund additional bike turnouts on Mount Diablo."

This project was inspired by the memory of Joe Shami, who was a passionate advocate for increasing safety for bicyclists and cars at Mount Diablo State Park. Known by locals as "The Legend of Mount Diablo", Joe's passion for Mount Diablo State Park and cycling was exemplified by over a decade of weekly trips up the mountain well into his 80s.

After the first turnouts were created, collisions dropped to three accidents in two years, and road rage significantly diminished. With the completion of 30 bike turnouts in 2022 , there are now 45 total at Mount Diablo State Park.

State Parks Foundation exceeds goal, raises $750,000+ for Mount Diablo bike turnouts

Second phase of project set to start in spring