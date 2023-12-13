Pleasanton Preps: Dublin tops Amador in Washington Tournament finals

Earlier in the week the Dons beat Heritage 62-51 and were paced by 26 points from Kasen Krueger. Eli Pace had seven points and Smith added seven.

Foothill varsity boys' soccer

The Falcons opened their play the week of Dec. 4 with a 2-0 win over Freedom.

Freedom committed an own goal to open the scoring when a cross from Matthew Tahir was knocked into the goal by a Freedom defender. The Falcons made it 2-0 when Vendant Shrivastava scored off an assist by Jaden Singh.

Three days later Foothill dropped a tough 1-0 final to Newark Memorial, conceding an early goal. Despite several great chances, the Falcons couldn't get the equalizer. Goalie Aidan Ahmad had several saves to keep Foothill in the game.

Foothill JV boys' soccer

The Falcons had a strong week, beating Freedom 4-0 and then topping Newark Memorial 2-0.

In the win over Freedom, Landon Yamashita scored with an assist from Ashrith Gandluru to get the scoring going. Carlos Vincente then added a pair of goals -- one off a corner from Adnan Rousta and the other off a deflection off an opponent. Gandluru also had a score off an assist by Tyler Russo.

In the win over Newark, Atlas Kading scored a shot from outside the box. Jayden Sood added a penalty kick in the second half for the other goal.

Amador boys' varsity soccer

The Dons suffered a 5-2 loss to Clayton Valley to open last week on Dec. 5.

Henry Beatty scored early at the six-minute mark with an assist from Ryan Bell, who played a great game.

Clayton Valley ran off the next three goals until Amador cut it to 3-2 with four minutes left on a free kick score off the foot of Anish Dhakal. Amador pressed high for an equalizer but were unsuccessful and gave up two fast-break goals in the last four minutes of play.

The Dons found their winning way later in the week topping Antioch 4-1.

Goals came from Beatty, Riley Borges, Elliott de la Torre, and Bell, all in the first half. Isaac Hilton was recognized as player of the match for his solid performance throughout.

Amador JV boys' soccer

On Dec. 5, the side finished with a 0-0 draw against Clayton Valley.

The defense was led by Atishay Sati, Riley Luevano, Eoin Stapleton filling in at right back, and Tate Hess. Goalkeeper Anon Prathnadi orchestrated the defense and earned the shutout.

Later in the week, the Dons beat Antioch 2-1.

The game-winner came from Frankie McBean off a top-notch assist by Avi Gorrepati. The first Amador goal came when Santiago Rodriguez Torres ripped home a free kick from outside the box.

Amador freshman soccer

The freshmen played their first game of the season, beating Antioch 6-0 last Saturday.

Matthew Sun scored three goals, and Muhriz Munir added a pair of goals. Team captains and midfielders Leo Wiedemeyer and Andrew Ku played key roles.

Wiedemeyer scored the sixth goal and Ku had two assists.

Joseph Prunty and Oliver Heid split halves at goalie, teaming up to get the shutout. The Amador offense took 20 shots with Taru Aware, Nico Baylosis, Yusef Awad and Cole Kikuchi also in the mix.