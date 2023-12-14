Basketball star: San Ramon Valley athlete on the road to Cal Poly

Knapp, who has committed to playing basketball for Cal-Poly San Luis Obispo next year, has stared down at what has become single sport participation and the ever-growing disaster that has become high school sports.

As I see high school sports dying a slow, agonizing death, when a person like Knapp comes along it makes me say, ‘hold on big fella, not so fast.’

The San Ramon Valley High, three-sport athlete personifies all that is good about prep athletics and is one that makes the toiling all worthwhile.

For all the grief I see in high school athletics that makes me question why I still write about prep sports after 35-plus years, every so often an athlete comes along that makes it all worthwhile.

Last year in swimming she advanced to NCS in the 50 free (top 25), the 100 free (top 25), and swam legs for the Wolves in both the 200 free relay and 400 relay (5th in the finals).

In the North Coast Section D-II girls’ cross-country race, Knapp finished in the top 26 overall as the Wolves stormed to the section title.

“Honestly, I have never thought about not playing all three sports,” said Knapp, who stands 6-foot-1. “All three sports have helped me create memories. I think those memories are much better than what I would have gotten if I specialized in one sport.”

Running cross country in the fall, playing basketball in the winter, and swimming in the spring, Knapp has turned into a big-time performer in all three sports.

“When Avery arrived at SRV as a freshman, she had the height and basketball IQ but just wasn’t ready for the speed and physicality of varsity level basketball at a competitive and emerging program like San Ramon Valley,” said San Ramon Valley coach John Cristiano.

Born to Erin and Erik Knapp, a pair of former St. Mary’s College basketball players, Knapp certainly had the bloodlines to be a big-time basketball player.

“Avery will be playing basketball at Cal Poly next season for Coach Shanele Stires, and no one knows what the future holds,” said Cristano. “But I can assure you that Coach Stires has added a very special young lady who makes everyone around her better on and off the court.”

“Avery’s journey wasn’t an easy one. Her patience and trust in her coaches were tested,” said Cristiano. “Many would have given up, stopped pursuing their dream, gave in to the ‘I want it now’ expectation that has infiltrated our kids and our society. Her success has come from a simple philosophy she follows: focus more on the process than you do the goal and you will achieve whatever success you aspire to.”

Nothing in Knapp’s road surprises Cristiano and her path serves as a role model for those around her.

It's a massive difference between her freshman year and now, Knapp is a leader in so many ways, with arguably her work ethic and can-do attitude being the strongest attributes.

“The basketball season has just begun but once again Avery has a big impact on her team and the entire basketball program,” said Cristiano. “As a starter, playing the 4 or 5 position, you can find her scoring inside on a pro-level step through move, shooting 42% from the 3-point line, or leading the team in rebounds and hustle points.”

“My parents both played, and they supported all three sports,” said Knapp. “They kept me on track talking about their experiences.”

While there is no doubt the perseverance and hard work paid off, Knapp was quick to credit her parents for all they have done.

Playing for the Cal Stars Elite, Knapp continued her hard work and began getting noticed. It paid off as during an open gym at San Ramon Valley the Cal-Poly coach visited, was impressed by what she saw, and invited Knapp to visit the school.

“As a junior, her hard work began to pay off and she was chosen to play on a very competitive varsity team with many talented players,” said Cristiano. “Although not a starter, she never complained, never faltered, always remained positive and was an excellent teammate – a coach’s dream on the bench and in practice every day.”

“She found the time to continue her exceptional academic results, run on a top cross-country team and swim competitively,” said Cristiano. “All the while learning new post skills, improving her three-point shooting and being a leader and role model to others on her team in in her community."

The varsity coaches had noticed the drive and kept close tabs on Knapp her first two years at the school.

“The first two years I was a little discouraged,” said Knapp. “Then my junior year I wasn’t starting. But I never stopped working – I got my confidence up.”

