Sunset Development announces new and continuing Bishop Ranch tenants

Officials with Sunset Development Company have announced that the sprawling office spaces at Bishop Ranch are filled with a total of 174 tenants as the current year comes to a close, with a total of 630,000 square feet of office space under lease agreements.

A sizable portion of the occupied space is set to house the new, downsized Chevron global headquarters in the wake of the energy company's sale of their 1.3 million square foot former site back to Sunset Development in 2022.

The new headquarters are set to encompass 400,000 square feet in the Lakeside portion of Bishop Ranch, with construction nearing completion and the space set to be capable of hosting up to 2,000 employees starting in April.

"Bishop Ranch continues to be the cornerstone in shaping the future of high-quality, amenity-rich office environments that companies in the Bay Area desire for their employees," said Alexander Mehran Jr., president and CEO for Sunset Development Company. "Our continued success in leasing underscores our commitment to providing a dynamic and vibrant community for businesses to flourish."

Sunset Development also highlighted a number of companies that have leased spaces in the area, including a 74,040 square foot space leased to Robert Half and a 50,000 square foot space leased to Vaco. The civil engineering firm Carlson, Barbee & Gibson renewed their lease for a 24,042 square foot space, as did several other tenants including Insight Global's 20,869 square foot space and homebuilding companies TRI Pointe Homes and KB Home for 18.881 square feet and 17,302 square feet respectively.