Bratt selected as SRVUSD board president

Area 3 trustee to lead Board of Education in final year of current term

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Dec 17, 2023, 4:07 pm 0
The San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education is under new leadership as of its most recent regular meeting, with longtime trustee and outgoing board president Rachel Hurd passing the reins to Area 3 Trustee Laura Bratt.

The trustees decided on the rotation in leadership at their Dec. 13 meeting, which marked their annual election of a leader for the body for a year-long term.

"I am grateful to be the new board president for this next year," Bratt said as the board reported on the decision made as part of their early closed-session meeting. "Thank you to Rachel for all of her hard work over this last year."

Bratt is set to lead the board for the upcoming year, which will also mark the final year of the four-year term she was elected to in November 2020.

The SRVUSD board decides on its president with an annual reorganization discussion and a vote by the five-member body.

