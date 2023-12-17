News

Dublin youth counselor arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography

Police obtain warrant after four-month investigation

by Nicole Gonzales / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Sun, Dec 17, 2023, 4:03 pm 0
Dublin Police Services recently arrested a local man who was employed as a youth counselor for allegedly having sexually explicit content of children in his possession.

DPS officers served an arrest warrant on Nobumasa Masubuchi, a 23-year-old Dublin resident, at approximately 3:15 p.m. Nov. 24, according to Capt. Gurvinder Gosal. Investigators have reportedly been looking into the suspect for the last four months, including hours of surveillance and authoring search warrants.

"During the course of the investigation, it was discovered Masubuchi possessed a multitude of (child sexual abuse material) depicting victims of sexual assaults possibly as young as 4 years of age," Gosal said in a press release.

Masubuchi worked as a counselor in a Sacramento facility for special needs youth, and he often assisted clients and regularly conducted home visits of at-risk minors, according to Gosal.

The suspect was placed under arrest on suspicion of possessing child pornography. "Sacramento County officials have been notified and no additional crimes have been confirmed at this time," Gosal said.

"He bailed out of custody not too long after we arrested and booked him into Santa Rita Jail," Gosal added. Masubuchi had no previous criminal record, according to the captain.

Gosal told the Weekly prosecutors have not yet pressed formal charges in the case.

Nicole Gonzales
 
Nicole Gonzales is a staff reporter for Embarcadero Media's East Bay Division, the Pleasanton Weekly.

