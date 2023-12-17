News

Walnut Creek police investigating November death as homicide

Seek witnesses to Camino Verde Circle fatality

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Dec 17, 2023, 4:11 pm

Walnut Creek police said Friday that a "suspicious death" last month has turned into a homicide investigation.

Walnut Creek PD logo. (Image courtesy BCN)

On Nov. 27 at approximately 3:09 p.m., police were dispatched to a suspicious death in the 1900 block of Camino Verde Circle.

Police aren't releasing the name of the victim. They also ask if anyone has information about the case, to contact detective Nick Olson at olson@walnutcreekpd.com or call the anonymous tip line 925-943-5865.

