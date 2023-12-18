News

Contra Costa supervisors name Yuba County official as new treasurer-tax collector

Mierzwa to succeed Watts on Jan. 1

by Tony Hicks / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, Dec 18, 2023, 3:13 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Yuba County's Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan Mierzwa in an undated photo. Mierzwa was appointed Contra Costa County treasurer-tax collector replacing Russell Watts who is retiring on Dec. 31, 2023. (Photo courtesy Contra Costa County, via Bay City News)

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors last week appointed Dan Mierzwa as the county's next treasurer-tax collector, effective Jan. 1.

Mierzwa replaces Russell Watts, who announced his retirement earlier this month.

Mierzwa is currently serving the same role in Yuba County and must submit proof of residency and voter registration in Contra Costa County before he assumes the office.

"I'm honored by the opportunity to help during this transition in leadership and am committed to maintaining the levels of transparency and accountability with sound financial practices that serve the best interests of the public," he said in a statement after his appointment last Tuesday. "We will also continue improving our online payment and business license application services and explore ways to save and recover costs to deliver our services."

The Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office acts as the county's bank, providing financial services to county departments, schools, and special districts while managing more than $4.9 billion in the county's investment pool.

The office also collects various taxes, including business taxes from those operating in the unincorporated areas, and property taxes.

While the treasurer-tax collector mostly provides services to the county and taxing districts, the office also invests public funds and collects business related taxes, namely business licenses and transient occupancy taxes, as well as short-term rental and cannabis taxes.

"The treasurer-tax collector's office holds a key position of trust in the financial affairs of local government," Board Chairperson and District 1 Supervisor John Gioia said. "Dan's experience and knowledge of both the treasury and tax collection functions will continue the county's efforts to protect, invest, and disburse funds in a prudent and safe manner."

Mierzwa holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics with finance and business administration minors from the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Wash. He also holds a certified California municipal treasurer certification.

The current term for the elected office expires Jan. 4, 2027. The annual salary for the position is $254,901.24.

Watts, who is leaving office to spend more time with family, has served as the elected-treasurer-tax collector for 13 years.

