Contra Costa supervisors name Yuba County official as new treasurer-tax collector

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors last week appointed Dan Mierzwa as the county's next treasurer-tax collector, effective Jan. 1.

Mierzwa replaces Russell Watts, who announced his retirement earlier this month.

Mierzwa is currently serving the same role in Yuba County and must submit proof of residency and voter registration in Contra Costa County before he assumes the office.

"I'm honored by the opportunity to help during this transition in leadership and am committed to maintaining the levels of transparency and accountability with sound financial practices that serve the best interests of the public," he said in a statement after his appointment last Tuesday. "We will also continue improving our online payment and business license application services and explore ways to save and recover costs to deliver our services."

The Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office acts as the county's bank, providing financial services to county departments, schools, and special districts while managing more than $4.9 billion in the county's investment pool.