Danville council to vote on RecycleSmart fee hike

The Danville Town Council is set to consider approving a proposed fee increase for waste and recycling services in the new year, with town officials recommending a 6.8% increase for both residential and commercial customers for 2024.

The move is advised in order for the town to meet the revenue required – $13,071,473 – for solid waste pickup service delivery in the coming year, according to a staff report prepared by management analyst Cat Bravo for the upcoming council meeting.

"The recommended adjustment will ensure that sufficient reserves are maintained to fund any unanticipated costs and provide for rate stability moving forward," Bravo wrote.

The proposed increase is consistent with the forecast for increases for other members of RecycleSmart, the joint powers authority (JPA) serving surrounding areas such as Lafayette, Moraga, Orinda, Walnut Creek and part of unincorporated Contra Costa County, with those increases expected to be between 4.8% and 7% in other jurisdictions.

Each member of the JPA is responsible for setting waste and recycling collection fees every year, with the RecycleSmart board poised to meet in January to finalize the proposed new rates from its member agencies, which are set to go into effect in March.