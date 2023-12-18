Oakland: Ballers are new baseball team in town that promises to never leave

The B's will play in the independent Pioneer League as the league's first team on the West Coast, with most of the competition playing in midwest states Montana, Idaho, Colorado and Utah.

"There's been a lot of talk that Oakland can't get it done," Carmel said. "That maybe Oakland's not a pro sports town. We're here to tell you today that we reject that notion. Because we know our value, we know who we are. You can't leave town with the baseball legacy that belongs to a community. You just can't."

Freedman and Carmel raised $2 million in funding from nearly 50 investors. They plan on using crowdfunding to give fans the chance to own part of the team. And, best of all, they promise never to leave Oakland.

"Everyone who follows Oakland sports knows that the town has the greatest sports fans on the planet," Carmel said. "Like all Oakland sports fans this summer, when it became clear that the A's were most likely going to be leaving town and heading for Las Vegas, we felt like our hearts had been ripped from our sleeves. The Raiders left twice. The Warriors moved across the Bay and now we were losing the A's."

"I met Paul Freedman in high school here in Oakland in the mid 90s," Carmel said. "It was our shared love of East Bay sports that bonded us from the very beginning."

"I fell in love with the game and it's funny ... this is really full circle," Wakamatsu said. "I'm going to be able to come back here and pay back, and help build a franchise that can affect the community. I'm honored to do that."

Wakamatsu saw his first pro baseball game in 1972 at 9 years old at the Oakland Coliseum, when the A's were about to win their first of three consecutive World Series.

The Ballers hired former Seattle Mariners manager Don Wakamatsu, who grew up in Hayward, to be the Ballers' executive vice president of baseball operations. Wakamatsu hired San Francisco native and former big leaguer Micah Franklin to manage and retired player Ray King to serve as pitching coach.

"And you get on the same train after your team wins the game, and everybody's high fiving, everybody's family. Same people, same train, different contexts. That's what sports can do."

"My test of the unifying power of sports is, think of a BART train on a normal day. They won't be talking to each other. Everybody's hiding behind their cellphones, everybody's thinking about how different they are from everybody else in that train.

The top two teams in each half of the season will make the playoffs, which will consist of two rounds, each being a three-game series.

The Ballers will face seven teams in 2024, with 30 games vs. the TBA California Team, 18 games against Northern Colorado Owlz, 12 games against Rocky Mountain Vibes, 12 games against Idaho Falls Chukars, 12 games against Boise Hawks, six games against Glacier Range Riders, and six games against Great Falls Voyagers.

The Ballers open with 12 games on the road, with the team's first game May 21 in Kalispell, Montana, against the Glacier Range Riders.

"Unfortunately, days when we look at our city right now and a lot of things have been depleted," F.A.B. said. "Our resources, our opportunities. Our sports teams have left. And we're looking at a team ...what are our children going to do, what do our children do for opportunity? What do our children do for entertainment? What do our children do for excitement? Baseball was something that saved many of our lives because it gave us something to do."

Oakland hip-hop artist and community activist Mistah F.A.B. was also out to support the Ballers while remembering how important the A's were to kids growing up in Oakland, especially those encouraged to play themselves.

"That's not who we are," Thao said. "We show up for each other. We know that. For each other, we know that baseball in Oakland is more than just a game. It's about that social fabric. It's about making those connections. It's about a family event. It's about opportunities for our young kids to see themselves out there on the field. It's so much more than just baseball."

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao said it's not like Oakland to just sit on its collective hands as the A's leave town.

Oakland: Ballers are new baseball team in town that promises to never leave

B's Pioneer League schedule opens in Montana in May